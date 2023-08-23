Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts Closing for Lengthy Refurbishment in 2025

The popular Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts will be closing for a lengthy refurbishment in 2025.
What’s Happening:
- From January 2025 through May 2025, Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts will be closed for routine maintenance.
- Guests may see or hear construction work during daytime hours.
- During this time, guests are welcome to swim at the Tidal, Admiral and Dunes Cove leisure pools.
- Stormalong Bay is one of the most popular pools in all of the Walt Disney World Resort, with cast members always monitoring access into the area.
- Understandably, Disney has given a big heads-up in regards to the refurbishment of this popular offering.
