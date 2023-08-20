Parking Lot Trams Finally Returning to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Next Month

Over a year after their promised return, the parking lot trams will finally be returning to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks announced on their Twitter (X) account today that the parking lot trams will be returning to service the EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios parking lots beginning in September.
- No specific date has been given at this time, other than in September.
- The parking lot trams will shuttle guests off to the newly renamed sections of the EPCOT parking lot, including Hei Hei, Moana, Crush, Dory, WALL-E, EVE, Rocket and Gamora.
- Likewise, trams will provide easier access to the Disney’s Hollywood Studios parking lot sections, including Mickey, Minnie, Jessie, Buzz, Olaf and BB-8.
- With this update, trams will once again be available at all Walt Disney World theme parks, with trams returning to the Magic Kingdom in December 2021 and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in May 2022.
- The tram service was put on hiatus as part of the phased reopening of the Walt Disney World Resort when the parks reopened in July of 2020.
- Disney previously promised that the trams would return to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios “sometime in 2022″ – however it has taken until nearly the end of 2023 for that promise to come true.
