Parking Lot Trams Finally Returning to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Next Month

Over a year after their promised return, the parking lot trams will finally be returning to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks announced

No specific date has been given at this time, other than in September.

The parking lot trams will shuttle guests off to the newly renamed sections of the EPCOT parking lot, including Hei Hei, Moana, Crush, Dory, WALL-E, EVE, Rocket and Gamora.

Likewise, trams will provide easier access to the Disney’s Hollywood Studios parking lot sections, including Mickey, Minnie, Jessie, Buzz, Olaf and BB-8.

With this update, trams will once again be available at all Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Animal Kingdom

The tram service was put on hiatus as part of the phased reopening of the Walt Disney World Resort when the parks reopened in July of 2020.

Disney previously promised