Parking Lot Trams To Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Later This Month

Starting later this month, guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom won’t have to stroll across the desert that is their parking lot, but can instead jump aboard a true returning Disney classic, the Parking Lot Tram!

Well, “sometime” has arrived for one of the remaining three parks, and Parking Lot Trams will soon return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. ready to shuttle guests across the barren desert of asphalt to the oasis that is the main entrance of the park, also called “The Oasis.”

The tram service was put on hiatus as part of the phased reopening of the Walt Disney World Resort when the parks reopened in July of 2020. Over time as the capacity increased and mask mandates came and went and came and went again, more fans (some disgruntled) asked when the parking lot trams would return.

