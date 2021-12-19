Parking Lot Trams Now Back in Service at the Magic Kingdom

After months of waiting, walking and some complaining, parking lot trams have finally returned to the Magic Kingdom parking lot at Walt Disney World!
What’s Happening:
- Parking lot trams returned to the Magic KIngdom parking lot today after not operating since the park reopened from last year’s pandemic related closure.
- The trams not operating caused some frustration among guests, especially on busier days when available parking might be further away from the entry gate.
- Currently, the trams have only returned to the Magic Kingdom. They will return to the other three Walt Disney World theme parks at some point in 2022.
- It was also recently announced that the Disneyland Resort’s tram service will return early next year.
- Disney held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with cast members this morning at the Transportation and Ticket Center to celebrate the return of the trams.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!” finally returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, after being closed since March 2020 when the Walt Disney World Resort closed due to the pandemic.
- Walt Disney World is making a significant tweak to its recently-launched Disney Genie+ system — albeit for a limited time. For two weeks, four popular attractions will forgo offering Individual Lightning Lane and instead be added to Disney Genie+.
- A variety of fan-favorite tours from Walt Disney World’s Enchanting Extras Collection will be returning to the Resort in 2022.