Photos: Discounts Galore Being Offered at New Marketplace Co-Op Store and Throughout Disney Springs

The back room of the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs has been transformed into Wandering Oaken’s Trading Post, a loose theme for a discounted merchandise store. Guests can currently find savings of up to 50% off some recent Disney merchandise.

Much of the adult apparel items are available here at buy one, get one 50% off.

The recent Disney x Tommy Hilfiger collaboration has been discounted to 30% off.

Also receiving a 30% discount is the Toy Story Summer Splash collection.

Over at the Star Wars Trading Post, select legacy boxed lightsaber sets are on sale.

Lastly, over at The Art of Disney, guests can take 30% off a number of Walt Disney World 50th anniversary collectible figurines.