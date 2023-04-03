“Toy Story 4” Brings Summer Fun to the Whole Family with a Bright and Splashy Collection from shopDisney

You know what’s great about being a kid? Endless energy, the opportunity to play with toys, and the freedom to splash in the sun all summer long! shopDisney is combining all of these elements into one amazing Toy Story collection that the whole family can enjoy at home or poolside!

What’s Happening:

Get ready for a summer full of adventure and wonderful water activities featuring the cast of Toy Story !

! shopDisney has launched a new assortment of swimwear, accessories, poolside essentials and even some housewares that are bright, energetic, and fitting for summer.

The Toy Story 4 gang's all here and they’re going to help you have a blast! Whether you’re gearing up for a swim, entertaining the neighborhood kids with silly games, or just enjoying a refreshing lemonade on the patio, you’ll be the talk of the town with these Pixar goodies.

Links to the individual products can be found below.

Swimwear

Toy Story Swim Shorts for Men

Toy Story Summer Splash Swim Trunks for Boys

Toy Story Adaptive Two-Piece Swimsuit for Girls

Toy Story Swimsuit for Women

Apparel

Toy Story Summer Splash Spirit Jersey for Kids

Toy Story Summer Splash Spirit Jersey for Adults

Accessories

Toy Story Tote Bag Set

Toy Story Loungefly Mini Backpack and Coin Purse

Toy Story Sunglasses for Kids

Forky Deluxe Beach Towel – Toy Story – Personalized

Toys and Games

Rex Light-Up Bubble Chomper – Toy Story

Toy Story Inflatable Pool

Forky Inflatable Sprinkler – Toy Story 4

Toy Story Inflatable Pool Toss 2 In 1 Game

Toy Story Alien Inflatable Bowling Game Set

Home Essentials

Toy Story Tumbler with Straw

\Ducky and Bunny Drink Cooler – Toy Story 4

Toy Story Melamine Plate Set

Toy Story Pitcher and Cup Set