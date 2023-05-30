Disney100: Disney x Tommy Hilfiger Collection Coming to shopDisney June 1st

In 2023, the Walt Disney Company is celebrating their 100th anniversary and while we’re about halfway through the festivities, there’s still a lot more to come, especially when you’re talking merchandise! The latest brand to join the party is Tommy Hilfiger and their Disney100 Collection is about to land on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for fun ways to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder every day, can look to popular brands and retailers who are releasing incredible merchandise collections inspired by Disney’s century of entertainment.

Among the companies bringing Disney magic to their signature styles is Tommy Hilfger with their very own Disney100 collection.

At this time, it’s unclear what the collection will consist of, but we anticipate Mickey Mouse will be a featured character and that the assortment will include, pants, button down and t-shirt tops, hants and dresses. We’ll know for sure later this week!

The Disney x Tommy Hilfiger Collection arrives on shopDisney on June 1 at 6am PT.

on June 1 at 6am PT. Check back soon for links to the new Disney styles.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.