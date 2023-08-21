Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Filter Added to My Disney Experience and Disneyland Apps

The Disneyland and My Disney Experience apps have introduced a new feature that will make it much easier to check available Lightning Lane options.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney World My Disney Experience app and the Disneyland Resort app both now feature a Lightning Lane filter on the Tip Board.
- By toggling the feature on, you will only see attractions that offer Lightning Lane, making it much easier to check what attractions are currently available.
- Theme park reporter Scott Gustin shared the discovery on Twitter (X).
