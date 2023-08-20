Joffrey’s Coffee at Disney Springs Offering Disney Princess Ripple Art for World Princess Week

Joffrey’s Coffee is celebrating World Princess Week with a special selection of Disney Princess ripple art.
What’s Happening:
- Joffrey’s is having a royal, caffeinated celebration with a special selection of Disney Princess ripple art that can be added to select beverages.
- An example of the ripple art available includes the art of Jasmine and Rajah from Aladdin seen above.
- This special offering will only be available at Joffrey’s Disney Springs location in The Landing, from Monday, August 21st through Sunday, August 27th.
- Be sure to ask a cast member about this special offering.
- If you’re feeling a little more villainous, then perhaps you’d be more interested in Joffrey’s new line of coffee inspired by some of your favorite Disney Villains.
- Fall has arrived at Joffrey’s locations across Walt Disney World, as pumpkin-flavored beverages are now available for the season.
More World Princess Week:
- Luke reviews the all-new LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest special, arriving on Disney+ just in time for World Princess Week.
- Young Disney Princess fans attempt to “Guess the Princess” in a delightful new video released for World Princess Week.
- Celebrating the Disney Royalty at the Disney Parks around the globe, World Princess Week is about to begin and Disneyland Paris has some festivities of their own to mark the occasion.
- Fashion brand Janie and Jack is introducing a new limited edition dress collection allowing young fans to dress as their favorite Disney Princess.
World Princess Week coverage is presented by Entertainment Earth — Get 10% off on in-stock items and Free Shipping on orders $79+ at EE.toys/LPfan
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning