Joffrey’s Coffee at Disney Springs Offering Disney Princess Ripple Art for World Princess Week

Joffrey’s Coffee is celebrating World Princess Week with a special selection of Disney Princess ripple art.

What’s Happening:

  • Joffrey’s is having a royal, caffeinated celebration with a special selection of Disney Princess ripple art that can be added to select beverages.
  • An example of the ripple art available includes the art of Jasmine and Rajah from Aladdin seen above.
  • This special offering will only be available at Joffrey’s Disney Springs location in The Landing, from Monday, August 21st through Sunday, August 27th.
  • Be sure to ask a cast member about this special offering.
  • If you’re feeling a little more villainous, then perhaps you’d be more interested in Joffrey’s new line of coffee inspired by some of your favorite Disney Villains.
  • Fall has arrived at Joffrey’s locations across Walt Disney World, as pumpkin-flavored beverages are now available for the season.

More World Princess Week:

