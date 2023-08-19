Members of the Disney Princess Club Try to Guess the Princess for World Princess Week

Young Disney Princess fans attempt to “Guess the Princess” in a delightful new video released for World Princess Week.

What’s Happening:

The enchanting Disney Princess Club kickstarts the World Princess Week celebration with a captivating trivia game that puts their Disney princess knowledge to the ultimate test!

Join the excitement and see if you can match their royal wisdom in this magical trivia extravaganza:

