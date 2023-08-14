Disney Princess Dress Up and Dream Collection by Janie and Jack Arrives Ahead of World Princess Week

Dressing up as a Disney Princess is a big dream for many young fans who love the characters and their magical fairy tales. Fashion brand Janie and Jack is making those dreams reality with a new limited edition dress collection debuting just in time for World Princess Week 2023!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The celebrity-loved children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack is back with a newly launched limited edition collection inspired by Disney’s princesses.
- The Dress Up and Dream Collection features royal ladies like Aurora, Cinderella, Belle, Tiana, and Rapunzel who serve as the inspiration for new dress styles designed to help little ones channel their inner princess!
- Bright colors and comfortable fabrics come together to form a unique and dreamy look that’s elegant while also keeping up with kids’ active play styles.
- This magical assortment spans dress, tiaras, shoes, capes and headbands perfect for creating a cohesive Princess outfit for mixing and matching fashionable favorites.
- The Disney Dress Up and Dream Collection is priced from $18.50 to $139 and available in sizes 6-12M to 12yrs.
Belle and Cinderella
Aurora
Rapunzel and Tiana
If you love the selection here, the good news is Janie and Jack have even more adorable Disney styles to choose from!
- Dive under the sea with Ariel from the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid and dress in charming gowns, splashy swimwear, casual separates and so much more.
- Soak up the sun with the Mickey Surf Collection that’s designed for the youngest swimmers who’ve become one with the water.
More Disney Princess Fun:
- Next week is World Princess Week and there are dozens of ways fans can celebrate their favorite leading ladies!
- Whether you plan to visit the parks, view the new LEGO special on Disney+, shop for Princess-themed goodies or check out a new book, do it all with your favorite Disney Princess.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!