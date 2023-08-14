Disney Princess Dress Up and Dream Collection by Janie and Jack Arrives Ahead of World Princess Week

Dressing up as a Disney Princess is a big dream for many young fans who love the characters and their magical fairy tales. Fashion brand Janie and Jack is making those dreams reality with a new limited edition dress collection debuting just in time for World Princess Week 2023!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The celebrity-loved children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack

The Dress Up and Dream Collection features royal ladies like Aurora, Cinderella, Belle, Tiana, and Rapunzel who serve as the inspiration for new dress styles designed to help little ones channel their inner princess!

Bright colors and comfortable fabrics come together to form a unique and dreamy look that’s elegant while also keeping up with kids’ active play styles.

This magical assortment spans dress, tiaras, shoes, capes and headbands perfect for creating a cohesive Princess outfit for mixing and matching fashionable favorites.

The Disney Dress Up and Dream Collection

Belle and Cinderella

Disney Princess Belle

Disney Princess Cinderella

Aurora

Disney Princess Aurora

Rapunzel and Tiana

Disney Princess Rapunzel

Disney Princess Tiana

If you love the selection here, the good news is Janie and Jack have even more adorable Disney styles to choose from!

Dive under the sea with Ariel The Little Mermaid and dress in charming gowns, splashy swimwear, casual separates and so much more.

and dress in charming gowns, splashy swimwear, casual separates and so much more. Soak up the sun with the Mickey Surf Collection

More Disney Princess Fun:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!