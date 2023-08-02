Celebrate the Return of World Princess Week with New Disney Princess Merchandise and Collaborations

Kids and kids at heart will be excited to find new magical product launches and collaborations happening throughout the month, all inspired by favorite Disney Princess characters, with the celebration culminating in the return of World Princess Week August 20-26.
LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest – Available to stream on Disney+, August 18
- In this brand new special, Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel set off on an adventure where they are unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save each of their kingdoms.
- Shop the latest and greatest Disney LEGO brick sets:
- The LEGO Ultimate Adventure Castle is featured in LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest and includes all five Disney Princess mini-doll figures– Ariel, Moana, Rapunzel, Snow White, and Tiana
- The Enchanted Treehouse features 13 iconic Disney characters (including some Disney Princess characters) and a detail-filled tree house, offering kids endless role-play fun. Other options available include the Princess Enchanted Journey, perfect for kids aged 6 and up with a passion for exploration; Aurora’s Castle offers a learn-to-build experience with beloved characters and is perfect for younger kids; and Cinderella and Prince Charming’s Castle offers three levels of castle-building and multiple animal figures to encourage kids’ open-ended play.
Disney & LEGO Making Wonder Episode, premiering today!
- Premiering today on the Disney YouTube channel, the hosts team up with Youth Leaders from Girl Up, a girl-centered leadership development initiative focusing on equity for girls and women established by the United Nations Foundation, using LEGO Bricks to build a one-of-a-kind Disney Castle.
Going Back to School with Confidence with Disney & CALM
- Disney and Calm are bringing the inspirational stories and beloved magic of the Disney Princess characters to families with new mindfulness and sleep content, available exclusively on Calm. The robust new series of content is designed to help kids and their parents head into the new school year with confidence, encourage enjoyment and rest at bedtime and help make mindfulness a priority for families.
- The content includes Sleep Stories, meditations and soundscapes featuring Disney Princess characters such as Moana, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Ariel, Cinderella and more.
Toys Inspired by Favorite Disney Princess Characters
- On August 15, Mattel will release the ultimate Disney Princess doll house- the Disney Princess Magical Adventures Castle! Standing four feet tall and featuring magical lights and sounds, the castle includes ten play areas, each inspired by a Disney Princess character. Kids will love discovering all three levels of play, with a slide and pool, and over 25 furniture and accessories.
- More from Mattel:
- Disney Princess Story Stackers are new castle playsets and doll houses in a charming small scale. Kids can stack the castles on top of each other to expand their play kingdoms. You can find Story Stacker playsets for Ariel and Belle at select retailers this August!
- With the Disney Princess Royal Color Reveal Assortment kids can start the fun with a mystery Princess small doll covered in Color Reveal coating, then fill the tube with water to reveal the Princess character in her signature look!
- The Disney Princess Gourmet Cook N’ Care Kitchen from JAKKS Pacific is launching this Fall and features 5 interactive sound effects and light appliances, a real “steam” feature, 35+ accessories and a Majestic Meal Kit, taking play cooking to a whole new level!
- Other magical JAKKS products launching this month include the Disney Princess Ultimate Princess Castle Musical Jewelry Box, designed after Cinderella’s iconic castle, and new Disney Princess Role Play Dresses, which have been refreshed with a beautiful new platinum holofoil print skirt to commemorate Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebration. Look for matching Disney Princess dress up accessories to complete your Disney Princess-inspired look!
Dress Up & Dream Apparel Collection from Janie and Jack, available August 14
- Iconic dresses and Disney Princess styles come to life in the new Dress Up and Dream Collection from Janie and Jack, launching on August 14. The line has a dress for every dreamer and every adventurer, featuring apparel and accessories for kids, inspired by Disney’s Aurora, Cinderella, Belle, Tiana and Rapunzel.
shopDisney Story Dolls & Sleepwear, available now!
- New Disney Story Dolls from shopDisney are available today online and at select shopping destinations at Disney Parks. Retailing at $29.99, the dolls feature an additional outfit and various accessories, and are wrapped in packaging that can also be used as a coloring and activity sheet.
- Young fans can also get cozy in new sleepwear options available on shopDisney, inspired by beloved Disney Princess characters.
Celebrating the Wonder of Disney Princess in Style
- MAD Beauty favorites inspired by Disney Princess characters, available now
- If you’re ready to add a touch of Disney Princess to your beauty routine, then you can’t miss MAD Beauty’s latest launch – the Disney Princess Pure Collection, featuring Disney’s Tiana, Ariel, Jasmine, Belle and Cinderella. You can get pampered in style with a range of beautiful bubble soaks, fragrance sticks, body puffs, headbands and sheet masks, all inspired by your favorite Disney Princess characters!
- New Loungefly Disney’s Sleeping Beauty inspired collection – Available August 1
- Fans of Loungefly will be excited to hear about their new Disney’s Sleeping Beauty Collection. The line includes a mini backpack, wristlet and pin featuring Disney’s Aurora, Prince Phillip, and glimpses of the Mistress of All Evil herself, Maleficent.
- Corkcicle D100 Prismatic Collection, available now on Corkcicle.com
- Corkcicle just dropped their latest Disney collaboration – a special limited-edition Disney100 Prismatic Drinkware line featuring heritage sketches created especially for the occasion. New designs include Disney’s Tiana, Mulan and Snow White! Perfect to keep you hydrated on-the-go.
- New Funko Disney100 exclusive POPs, available now
- No Disney Princess collection would be complete without the iconic Funko POPs! And in celebration of Disney100, fans can now check out new designs, including the Tiana Diamond Glitter POP! or the Cinderella Diamond Glitter POP!, available now.
- Plus, new Samii Ryan loungewear available at BoxLunch this August.
Products for the Disney Collector
- American Girl Collector Series – Limited Units Available August 2: Disney and Mattel’s premium doll brand American Girl have come together for the first-time to create a legendary, limited-edition series of three, enchanting Disney Princess dolls as part of the American Girl Collector Series. The 18-inch dolls—representing beloved Disney Princess characters Belle, Jasmine, and Rapunzel—come dressed in their exquisitely-detailed signature outfits embellished from crown to gown in more than 100 Swarovski crystals. The dolls arrive in deluxe Collector Series packaging along with a numbered Certificate of Authenticity, retailing for $300 each and available on americangirl.com while supplies last.
- Mattel Creations’ Royal Radiance & Disney Collector Dolls – first doll of the series will be available August 24 on creations.mattel.com: The Disney Princess characters will appear in beautiful, newly reimagined looks, starting with Disney’s Belle and followed by Jasmine and Aurora later in the year. Fans can also commemorate Disney 100 Years of Wonder with the special collector-edition Tiana and Cinderella dolls. Featuring beautiful displayable packaging and wearing a luxe fashion inspired by their memorable gowns, the dolls shine in satin, glitter, and elegant lily pad and diamond motifs.
In-Game Disney Princess Offerings
- Fans and gamers will be delighted by several new in-game Princess character offerings! Disney Dreamlight Valley welcomes Belle to the Valley, where players can explore the all-new Beauty and the Beast realm in the next free content update this September. Disney’s Jasmine is another character addition that will bring a royal racing style to Disney Speedstorm, as a break-out new Racer, coming soon! Disney’s Ariel, Snow White, Belle, and Jasmine also join Minecraft Disney Worlds of Adventure, releasing later this month. Lastly, fans can play the Courage and Kindness Token Quest in Disney Emoji Blitz all month long for your chance to collect the new Platinum Tiana Emoji and other rare Disney Princess Emojis!
Books from Disney Publishing Worldwide
- A Twisted Tale Anthology, available for pre-order now and edited by New York Times best-selling author, Elizabeth Lim, features sixteen short stories with new twists on fan-favorite Disney films.
- Also available to pre-order now, The Queen’s Council: Realm of Wonders is a sweeping YA fantasy series where Disney’s Princess characters grow up—and learn to rule—guided by the magical Queen’s Council.
- A Disney Princess Journey Through History is perfect for younger fans. Starring Moana, Cinderella, Mulan, Jasmine, Merida, Tiana, Rapunzel, Aurora, and more, this deluxe hardcover picture book takes young readers around the world and back to experience the true historical times that inspired the worlds of Disney Princess characters.
- Readers can also step into a new realm with Mirrorverse: Pure of Heart by Delilah S. Dawson, a brand-new book full of endless adventure, where mirrored reflections of beloved Disney and Pixar characters are amplified and transformed, becoming battle-ready Guardians that must unite to defeat a powerful evil that threatens their home worlds and beyond. Based on the popular team-based Action Role-Playing Game Disney Mirrorverse, available to download worldwide for free on the App Store and Google Play.
World Princess Week returns August 20-26.