Celebrate the Return of World Princess Week with New Disney Princess Merchandise and Collaborations

Kids and kids at heart will be excited to find new magical product launches and collaborations happening throughout the month, all inspired by favorite Disney Princess characters, with the celebration culminating in the return of World Princess Week August 20-26.

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest – Available to stream on Disney+, August 18

Disney & LEGO Making Wonder Episode, premiering today!

Premiering today on the Disney YouTube Girl Up

Going Back to School with Confidence with Disney & CALM

Disney and Calm

The content includes Sleep Stories, meditations and soundscapes featuring Disney Princess characters such as Moana, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Ariel, Cinderella and more.

Toys Inspired by Favorite Disney Princess Characters

On August 15, Mattel will release the ultimate Disney Princess doll house- the Disney Princess Magical Adventures Castle! Standing four feet tall and featuring magical lights and sounds, the castle includes ten play areas, each inspired by a Disney Princess character. Kids will love discovering all three levels of play, with a slide and pool, and over 25 furniture and accessories.

More from Mattel: Disney Princess Story Stackers are new castle playsets and doll houses in a charming small scale. Kids can stack the castles on top of each other to expand their play kingdoms. You can find Story Stacker playsets for Ariel Belle With the Disney Princess Royal Color Reveal Assortment



Dress Up & Dream Apparel Collection from Janie and Jack, available August 14

Iconic dresses and Disney Princess styles come to life in the new Dress Up and Dream Collection

shopDisney Story Dolls & Sleepwear, available now!

New Disney Story Dolls from shopDisney

Young fans can also get cozy in new sleepwear options

Celebrating the Wonder of Disney Princess in Style

MAD Beauty favorites inspired by Disney Princess characters, available now If you’re ready to add a touch of Disney Princess to your beauty routine, then you can’t miss MAD Beauty’s latest launch – the Disney Princess Pure Collection



New Loungefly Disney’s Sleeping Beauty inspired collection – Available August 1 Fans of Loungefly will be excited to hear about their new Disney’s Sleeping Beauty Collection



Corkcicle D100 Prismatic Collection, available now on Corkcicle.com Corkcicle just dropped their latest Disney collaboration – a special limited-edition Disney100 Prismatic Drinkware Mulan



New Funko Disney100 exclusive POPs, available now No Disney Princess collection would be complete without the iconic Funko POPs! And in celebration of Disney100, fans can now check out new designs, including the Tiana Diamond Glitter POP! Cinderella Diamond Glitter POP!,

Plus, new Samii Ryan loungewear available at BoxLunch this August.

Products for the Disney Collector

American Girl Collector Series – Limited Units Available August 2: Disney and Mattel’s premium doll brand American Girl have come together for the first-time to create a legendary, limited-edition series of three, enchanting Disney Princess dolls as part of the American Girl Collector Series. The 18-inch dolls—representing beloved Disney Princess characters Belle, Jasmine, and Rapunzel—come dressed in their exquisitely-detailed signature outfits embellished from crown to gown in more than 100 Swarovski crystals. The dolls arrive in deluxe Collector Series packaging along with a numbered Certificate of Authenticity, retailing for $300 each and available on americangirl.com

Mattel Creations’ Royal Radiance & Disney Collector Dolls – first doll of the series will be available August 24 on creations.mattel.com

In-Game Disney Princess Offerings

Books from Disney Publishing Worldwide

World Princess Week returns August 20-26.