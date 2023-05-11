Fashion Brand Janie and Jack Introduce Dreamy “The Little Mermaid” Collection for Kids

The seaweed may be “greener in somebody else’s lake,” but the fashions from Janie and Jack are always fresh and fun! That’s especially true when they feature Disney characters, and their The Little Mermaid collection will have everyone flipping their fins with excitement.

Children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack is bringing more Disney fun to your kid’s wardrobe with their latest stylish launch inspired by the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Ariel, her friends and her mermaid sisters star on this dreamy assortment of apparel that spans: Dresses Skirts Swimwear Tops Shoes Accessories



Ruffled sleeves, sequins, tulle bows and iridescent fabrics are stuff of dreams and this assortment has it all.

If your wannabe mermaid is anxious to show off her love of all things Ariel, she’ll be even more inclined to venture through the day in charming apparel that feels like it’s been lifted right out of a storybook.

DISNEY THE LITTLE MERMAID ORGANZA PEARL DRESS

Whether you’re searching for one perfect piece or adding all of your favorites to your kids’s wardrobe, you’ll love the high quality materials that are designed to keep up with your princess no matter how active they are.

The entire selection is available now on the Janie and Jack website

The Little Mermaid inspired collection comes in a wide range of sizes with select items available for 2T up to size 12.

Out in the Real World

Model Chanel Iman took to Instagram to share pictures of her adorable daughters in their new The Little Mermaid outfits.

SHOP THE LOOK – The Little Mermaid

If you love the selection here, the good news is Janie and Jack have even more adorable Disney styles to choose from!

More The Little Mermaid Fun:

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!