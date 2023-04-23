Ariel, Ursula, Mermaids and More Featured in New Wave of Dolls from Mattel

Ariel just wants to be part of our world, and this summer she can be! Make room on your display shelf for new dolls from Mattel that feature characters from the live-action The Little Mermaid.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney is once again taking fans under the sea, this time for a live-action adventure of The Little Mermaid. Halle Bailey plays the young princess who desperately wants to experience life on the surface and we can’t wait to see her take on Ariel.

Along with a new movie in theaters, Mattel is debuting a delightful range of fashion dolls featuring: Ariel Ariel and her Sisters 7-doll Mermaid Collection Ursula And more!

Many of the dolls feature gorgeous hair in a variety of lengths, styles and colors that kids will adore; while Ariel is available in several versions including a transforming doll and a “sing and discover” toy.

Disney The Little Mermaid Transforming Ariel Doll – $31.99

Disney The Little Mermaid Sing and Discover Ariel Doll – $28.99

If that’s not enough, there’s also a doll without a product image listed as a “ Human Villain ,” which likely means Ursula’s human form, or could signal a brand new character for this incredible story.

,” which likely means Ursula’s human form, or could signal a brand new character for this incredible story. These different versions mean young fans can celebrate the film with toys while adult collectors can welcome new additions to their existing lineup.

Mattel’s The Little Mermaid doll collection is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and prices range from $5.99-$115.99.

doll collection is and prices range from $5.99-$115.99. Items are expected to ship between May and July 2023. Links to some of our favorites can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

Mermaids

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel and Sisters Doll 3-Pack – $51.99

Disney The Little Mermaid Ultimate Ariel and Sisters Doll 7-Pack – $115.99

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel and Sisters Small Doll Set – $36.99

Ariel

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Small Doll – $5.99

Disney The Little Mermaid Celebration Ariel Fashion Doll – $17.99

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel on Land Doll – $17.99

Ursula

Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Fashion Doll – $28.99

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel's Adventures Story Set – $29.99

Disney The Little Mermaid Human Villain Doll – $17.99

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!