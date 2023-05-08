Social Reaction Roundup – “The Little Mermaid”

We are all ready to be part of Ariel’s world, as we await the release of The Little Mermaid in theaters on May 26th. Some critics have been able to see the film already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.
Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…
Our own critic, Alex, said the film worked best when it’s allowed to be original:
Much praise is being given for star Halle Bailey’s performance:
In addition to her performance, the representation that Bailey brings is also being praised:
“The Little Mermaid” has been called one of Disney’s better live-action adaptations:
The new songs are “fun” and you can definitely pick up on songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda’s influence:
The new version of “Under the Sea” has been called “the highlight of the whole thing.”
Could it be a new Disney classic? This reviewer certainly thinks so:
A fun moment happened on the “blue carpet,” where Halle Bailey met the original voice of Ariel from the animated classic, Jodi Benson:
About The Little Mermaid:
- The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.
- The film stars:
- Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel
- Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric
- Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian
- Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle
- Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder
- Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina
- Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby
- Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton
- Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula
- The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Finding Neverland).
- The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).