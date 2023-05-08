Social Reaction Roundup – “The Little Mermaid”

We are all ready to be part of Ariel’s world, as we await the release of The Little Mermaid in theaters on May 26th. Some critics have been able to see the film already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.

Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…

Our own critic, Alex, said the film worked best when it’s allowed to be original:

#TheLittleMermaid works best when it’s allowed to be original, which is often enough to keep the film feeling fresh. There are a few fun Easter Eggs for diehard Disney fans and the biggest scene stealer, surprisingly, is Awkwafina as Scuttle. pic.twitter.com/etAcPgHrV1 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 9, 2023

Much praise is being given for star Halle Bailey’s performance:

The Little Mermaid is magical. Halle Bailey is absolutely phenomenal. That girl has some pipes! Scuttle & Sebastian are hilarious & had me laughing the whole way through. Love the new songs & added plot points! Some CGI issues, but they don't take away from it. #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/PCDRNotK7L — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid was an ABSOLUTE gem! @HalleBailey IS Ariel, no matter what anyone says. She brings in the charm and personality of Ariel to life.



Melissa McCarthy as Ursula was just *chef kiss*. This film was such a joy to experience. pic.twitter.com/QNaq6uRsLi — Stephanie Ramirez (@SweetnShy13) May 9, 2023

Get ready to be swept away, because #TheLittleMermaid is actually quite wonderful. Halle Bailey is amazing, Melissa McCarthy rocks & Jonah Hauer-King is delightful as Prince Eric. Music & singing are aces. Adored the Sebastian (Daveed Diggs) & Scuttle (Awkwafina) banter duo. pic.twitter.com/WvrlAdGoL8 — Fico (@FicoCangiano) May 9, 2023

In addition to her performance, the representation that Bailey brings is also being praised:

To my fellow Black girls who’ve been waiting for more of US represented in big Disney films: Halle DID it. She did it! #TheLittleMermaid was everything we deserve and more. Absolutely stunning from beginning to end. pic.twitter.com/r6ek3t3OX2 — Amiyrah Martin – Professional Chatterbox (@AmiyrahMartin) May 9, 2023

“The Little Mermaid” has been called one of Disney’s better live-action adaptations:

Disney’s #TheLittleMermaid is definitely one of the better live-action adaptions. Halle Bailey pours incredible emotion into Ariel and I got chills watching her, while Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula and Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian steal scenes all day. pic.twitter.com/DHhIkbIj8s — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 9, 2023

The new songs are “fun” and you can definitely pick up on songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda’s influence:

The classics play like the classics & the new songs are fun -especially Awkwafina’s song, which is where you really sense the Lin-Manuel Miranda influence. The colorful underwater sequences were my fav. If you love the music & characters, you’ll have a good time #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/1PMqsoAElr — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 9, 2023

The new version of “Under the Sea” has been called “the highlight of the whole thing.”

#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version’s Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing. — Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) May 9, 2023

Could it be a new Disney classic? This reviewer certainly thinks so:

#TheLittleMermaid is a TRIUMPH. All the heart of the story we love, but with more depth and sincerity. The best of the live-action craze. Halle Bailey portrays Ariel with warmth and realism, and Melissa McCarthy is devilishly perfect as Ursula. A new Disney classic is born. — Amber Oelkers (@Ambear819) May 9, 2023

A fun moment happened on the “blue carpet,” where Halle Bailey met the original voice of Ariel from the animated classic, Jodi Benson:

About The Little Mermaid: