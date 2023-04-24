Photos: “The Little Mermaid” Live-Action Merchandise Arrives at the Magic Kingdom

The first merchandise inspired by the live-action version of The Little Mermaid made its way to shopDisney today, and is also now available at Walt Disney World. We spotted it inside the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom earlier today.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

At long last, Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is nearly here and we can’t wait to discover the magic of this story in live-action format starring Halle Bailey as Ariel!

is nearly here and we can’t wait to discover the magic of this story in live-action format starring Halle Bailey as Ariel! Of course you can’t have a new Disney movie without some serious merchandise and this spring and summer, there will be whozits and whatzits galore that’ll appeal to every fan.

We found this new collection in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom today, and we’ll include the shopDisney links as well.

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!