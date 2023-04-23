Bioworld Introduces “The Little Mermaid” Collection Featuring Charming Bag, Wallet and Key Chain

Ariel just wants to be part of our world, and this summer she can be! Bioworld is delivering a couple of cute accessories where fans can store their whozits and whatzits, all inspired by the live-action version of The Little Mermaid as well as one style devoted to the animated classic.

Disney is once again taking fans under the sea, this time for a live-action adventure of The Little Mermaid . Halle Bailey plays the young princess who desperately wants to experience life on the surface and we can’t wait to see her take on Ariel.

. Halle Bailey plays the young princess who desperately wants to experience life on the surface and we can’t wait to see her take on Ariel. Along with a new movie in theaters, Bioworld is introducing a merchandise collection that’s truly a wonder to behold!

Whether you’re in the market for your own assortment of thingamabobs or just want to have a souvenir to commemorate the film, there’s a charming bag, wallet and key chain that feature Ariel and the film’s logo.

Bioworld’s selection of The Little Mermaid items are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11.99-$49.99.

items are and prices range from $11.99-$49.99. Items are expected to ship in June 2023. Links to some of our favorites can be found below.

The Little Mermaid Iridescent Backpack – $49.99

The Little Mermaid Wallet – $24.99

The Little Mermaid Mini-Backpack Key Chain – $11.99

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!