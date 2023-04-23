“The Little Mermaid” Loungefly Accessories Surface on Entertainment Earth

Ariel just wants to be part of our world, and this summer she can be! Loungefly is all about creating a cute place to store your whozits, whatzits and thingamabobs and true to form, they’ve introduced a charming new collection inspired by the live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

Disney is once again taking fans under the sea, this time for a live-action adventure of The Little Mermaid . Halle Bailey plays the young princess who desperately wants to experience life on the surface and we can’t wait to see her take on Ariel.

Along with a new movie in theaters, Loungefly is giving fans a new mini backpack and wallet that will make the perfect splash with your Disney wardrobe.

Both designs feature Ariel on the front living her best mermaid life, but she’s not alone! Flounder joins her in the main image while Sebastian makes his appearance on the side pocket of the backpack, and the back of the wallet. Scuttle makes an appearance on the wallet too!

Dinglehoppers (forks) are another essential icon to feature and the backpack incorporates it on the zipper pull, while Ariel observes one on the wallet.

As for the complementary components, the accenting trim and straps are beautiful iridescent aqua blue with a rainbow of hues that appear in the light; and the matching lining showcases a fun underwater scene.

The Little Mermaid Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Faux leather

Features top zipper closure, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, applique, iridescent, enamel zipper charm, debossed, and printed details

Approximately 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

The Little Mermaid Flap Wallet – $40.00

Faux leather

Features top flap closure, matching themed lining, applique iridescent, and printed details

Measures 5-inches wide x 4-inches tall

Ages 15 and up

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!