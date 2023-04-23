Explore Ariel’s World with “The Little Mermaid” Toys from Jakks Pacific

Ariel just wants to be part of our world, and this summer she can be! Jakks Pacific has introduced a new collection of dolls and role play accessories themed to the live-action The Little Mermaid and fans of all ages are going to love these adorable additions for the play room.

Disney is once again taking fans under the sea, this time for a live-action adventure of The Little Mermaid. Halle Bailey plays the young princess who desperately wants to experience life on the surface and we can’t wait to see her version of Ariel.

Along with a new movie in theaters, Jakks Pacific is giving fans an excellent series of toys designed with the youngest mermaids in mind including dolls and dress up accessories.

Of course Ariel is featured in the collection and joining her are fellow mermaid friends: Tamika Caspia Mala King Triton

Ariel is available as a standalone doll in the petite line and under the seas exploring versions, while her mermaid pals and Triton are also part of the petite line.

Guests will find The Little Mermaid toy assortment available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and prices range from $10.99-$95.99.

The Little Mermaid Live Action Under the Sea Exploring Ariel Doll – $54.99

The Little Mermaid Live Action 6-Inch Petite Ariel Triton Set – $29.99

The Little Mermaid Live Action Ariel 6-Inch Petite Doll – $11.99

The Little Mermaid Live Action Tamika 6-Inch Petite Doll – $11.99

The Little Mermaid Live Action Caspia 6-Inch Petite Doll – $11.99

The Little Mermaid Live Action Mala 6-Inch Petite Doll – $11.99

The Little Mermaid Live Action Wave 1 Seaprise Treasure Chests Case of 12 – $95.99

Blind mystery treasure chest comes with 1x bracelet, 2x colorful seashells, and 4x charms including a mini character charm

The Little Mermaid Live Action Ariel's Found Treasures Role Play Set – $24.99

The Little Mermaid Live Action Ariel Singing Seashell Necklace – $10.99

The Little Mermaid Live Action King Triton Trident – $24.99

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!