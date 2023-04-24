“The Little Mermaid” Apparel and Accessories Arrive on shopDisney

This summer world wide audiences will get to be part of Ariel’s world when the live-action The Little Mermaid arrives in theaters. Now, leading up to the highly anticipated arrival, shopDisney is bringing fans a merchandise collection you can really flip your fins for!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

At long last, Disney's remake of The Little Mermaid is nearly here and we can’t wait to discover the magic of this story in live-action format starring Halle Bailey as Ariel!

is nearly here and we can’t wait to discover the magic of this story in live-action format starring Halle Bailey as Ariel! Of course you can’t have a new Disney movie without some serious merchandise and this spring and summer, there will be whozits and whatzits galore that’ll appeal to every fan.

Ariel Singing Doll – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – 11″

Today, shopDisney welcomed a new assortment of clothing, costumes, accessories and home goods featuring Ariel and below the surface seascapes that will instantly transport you to her world. The collection spans: Spirit Jerseys Ear Headband Exclusive Loungefly Dresses Plush Doll Jewelry And More



Ariel Spirit Jersey for Adults – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film

Fans can find a splashy look for their next Disney parks visits, bring some charm to the office, or just relax at home in mermaid style.

The Little Mermaid collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $17.99-$88.00.

and prices range from $17.99-$88.00. Links to our favorite items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Whether you’re dreaming of life under the sea or just channeling your inner Ariel and you explore everything on the surface, you’ll love the charming sleep set or t-shirt for women, dresses for women and girls, and the essential denim jacket to tie your look together!

Accessorize with a beautiful purple MagicBand+ showcasing Ariel; carry the magic (and your essentials) everywhere with an exclusive Loungefly starring Ursula and young mermaid, or a cute handbag with a translucent outer bag.

As fun as it is to watch the movie, it’s even better to dress like Ariel (or at least pay tribute to her)! Adults will love this abstract earring set inspired by the mermaid life and can pair it with a lovely ear headband featuring a bright blue bow and Triton’s trident.

Meanwhile, kids will adore the Ariel costume that lets them use their legs for “jumping, dancing” while still pulling off a near perfect mermaid look. And if they’d rather have a companion pal to join theri adventures, there’s a plush doll with curly hair and fantastic tail.

Finally, cozy up at home with your favorite hot beverage in the “My Voice is a Treasure” mug featuring a black background, gold handle, Scuttle and some sea specific icons. There’s also a matching blanket that showcases Ariel with her aquatic friends.

More The Little Mermaid Fun:

If you love the apparel and accessories, you’ll want to check out new toys from Mattel and Jakks Pacific; additional Loungefly accessories; and a few styles from Bioworld too.

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!