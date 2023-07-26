Celebrate World Princess Week 2023 at Disney Parks Worldwide in Latest Foodie Guide

Hear ye, hear ye! World Princess Week is returning from August 20th–26th, and a variety of princess-inspired treats will be available at Disney Parks across the globe all month long. Let’s take a look at all the royal treats available during this year’s event in a brand-new Foodie Guide.

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Available Aug. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

How Far I’ll Go Haupia Pie: Rich chocolate-coconut pie with a layer of coconut haupia custard topped with sweet cream and macadamia nut

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beach Club Marketplace (Available Aug. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Part of Your World Mousse: Blueberry mousse with a lemon curd insert, milk chocolate mousse, and crispy strawberry cobbler crumble with chocolate décor (New)

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Ariel Milkshake: Chocolate chip-mint milkshake with green caramel and a specialty vanilla cupcake (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available Aug. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Cinderella Cupcake: Vanilla cake with vanilla crème custard filling, buttercream, white chocolate slipper, and fondant pumpkin

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available Aug. 1 through 31; mobile order available at The Artist’s Palette only)

Snow White Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake with caramel apple filling, white chocolate-dipped caramel buttercream, and fondant décor

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Kona Island Coffee Bar (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Moana Mini Cake: Vanilla Cake, mango mousse, glaçage, buttercream, fondant, and white chocolate décor

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (Currently available; mobile order available)

Wishing on Stars: Mango mousse with coconut-lime gelée, coconut glaze, and décor fit for a princess

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera (Available Aug. 1 through 31 during dinner only)

Make It Pink, Make It Blue: Orange blossom honey mousse transformed by color changing flavors of citrus accompanied with strawberry curd and almond crumble (New)

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Market at Ale & Compass (Available Aug. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Rapunzel Petit Cake: Layers of confetti cake, vanilla mousse, and Italian buttercream (New)

The Ganachery (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Princess Chocolate Bars with ruby chocolate, pistachios, crisp raspberries, and white crisp pearls (New)

Marketplace Snacks (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Little Mermaid Waffle Sundae: Vanilla soft-serve in a bubble waffle with rock candy, green apple sauce, pineapple wedges, and a chocolate decor

Swirls on the Water (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Rapunzel Cone: DOLE Whip lemon and DOLE Whip raspberry swirled in a lavender cone with sugar flowers (New)

Storybook Treats (Currently available)

Rapunzel Sundae: Shortcake with wild berry soft-serve and DOLE Whip lemon and topped with berry compote and sugar flowers (New)

Rapunzel Sundae: Shortcake with wild berry soft-serve and DOLE Whip lemon and topped with berry compote and sugar flowers (New)

Aurora Cone: DOLE Whip strawberry and blue soft-serve topped with white chocolate crisp pearls in a sugar cone (New)

Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus (Available Aug. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Moana Heart of Te Fiti Cupcake: Coconut cake, pineapple custard filling, coconut buttercream, white chocolate ‘Heart of Te Fiti,’ and coconut crumble (New)

Fairfax Fare (Available starting Aug. 1; mobile order available)

Enchanted Rose : Dark chocolate mousse with a taste of blackcurrant and morello cherry-chocolate shortbread cookie, whipped cookies ‘n cream fluff, and gilded chocolate-covered cacao nibs

Enchanted Rose : Dark chocolate mousse with a taste of blackcurrant and morello cherry-chocolate shortbread cookie, whipped cookies 'n cream fluff, and gilded chocolate-covered cacao nibs

Cup of Enchantment: Cranberry and passion fruit-orange-guava juices topped with yellow shimmer and strawberry boba pearls (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Hollywood Scoops (Currently available through Aug. 31)

Little Mermaid Milkshake: Vanilla milkshake with mango, guava, and ginger topped with whipped cream and a pineapple-guava seashell cake

Coral Reef Restaurant (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Bubbles of the Sea: Gold Peak Sweet Green Tea, lemon juice, pineapple, and guava topped with boba pearls and a splash of shimmer (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Oasis Sweets & Sips (Available Aug. 1 through 31)

Jasmine Cookie: Sugar cookie with apricot jam

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue (Available Aug. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Jasmine Banana Pudding

Disneyland Park

Various Locations at Disneyland Park

Princess Bubble Sipper available at the following locations while supplies last: Red Rose Taverne Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train Maurice’s Treats Refreshment Corner Galactic Grill Alien Pizza Planet Main Street Fruit Cart Lemonade near small world Promenade Churros near Town Square Little Red Wagon Small World Churro Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle Ship to Shore Marketplace



Edelweiss Snacks (Available Friday-Sunday until Aug. 27)

Purple Pineapple Shell Macaron: Back by popular demand, this purple macaron is filled with blue pineapple buttercream and a chocolate pearl

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Napa Rose

Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures: Treat your child to an unforgettable 3-course breakfast and enchanting encounters with some favorite Disney Princesses

Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures: Treat your child to an unforgettable 3-course breakfast and enchanting encounters with some favorite Disney Princesses

Mulan Tea Set: Whether you partake in the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures or simply want to create your own Princess adventure at home, your very own Mulan Tea Set is a must! Your tea set will include a tea pot with three cups, a six-pack of macarons, and six Twinings Tea Bags, including the Pure Sencha Green Tea and Golden Tipped English Breakfast Loose Leaf Tea (New) (Available starting Aug. 1 while supplies last)

Advance reservations are highly recommended. Guests can make advance dining reservations online or via the Disneyland app.

Disneyland Paris

Victoria’s Home-Style Restaurant (Available Aug. 20 through 26)

Princess Aurora Strawberry Cream Cake to share with your royal friends

The Little Mermaid

Hong Kong Disneyland

Royal Banquet Hall (Available Aug. 20 through 26)

Cinderella Yogurt Blueberry Cheesecake (New)

Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disneyland

Royal Banquet Hall

Guests will have a chance to meet their favorite Disney characters, including Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy in their royal costumes while dining in one of the five dining rooms named after different Disney Princesses.

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel

Lumière’s Kitchen

This buffet-style restaurant draws inspiration from the Disney animated classic “Beauty and the Beast” for an enchanting dining experience.

Tokyo Disney Resort

Available at Select Locations in Tokyo Disneyland

Beauty and the Beast Popcorn Bucket