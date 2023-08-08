“LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest” Animated Special Coming to Disney+ on August 18th

An exciting new adventure begins today with the release of the official trailer and key art for LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest. The all-new animated special from Disney Princess and the LEGO Group will premiere August 18th on Disney+, leading into the World Princess Week celebration.

, Tiana, Moana, LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest features the voices of Jodi Benson as Ariel, Auli'i Cravalho as Moana, Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Anika Noni Rose as Tiana, and Katie Von Till as Snow White.

features the voices of Jodi Benson as Ariel, Auli'i Cravalho as Moana, Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Anika Noni Rose as Tiana, and Katie Von Till as Snow White. Additional cast includes Richard White as Gaston, Joanne Worley as Wardrobe, Corey Burton as Magic Mirror, and Jim Cummings as King Triton.

Michael D. Black is the director and Robert Fewkes, Pamela J. Keller, Joshua R. Wexler, and Sanjee Gupta are producers.

Viewers also have the opportunity to shop the LEGO Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle featured in the special on shopDisney.com

Earlier this month, Disney kicked off its “Wonder of Princess” festivities, as part of the on-going celebration of 100 years of Disney. The celebration of the iconic Disney Princess brand and its beloved characters will culminate with the return of World Princess Week (August 20th – 26th), a global extravaganza that highlights the impact of the timeless magic and beloved storytelling of Disney Princess characters.

