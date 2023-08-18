Disneyland Paris Shares Festivities and Fun For This Year’s World Princess Week

Celebrating the Disney Royalty at the Disney Parks around the globe, World Princess Week is about to begin and Disneyland Paris has some festivities of their own to mark the occasion.

What’s Happening:

As part of the festivities of World Princess Week, Disneyland Paris has shared the royal festivities that they have planned, inviting guests to come and celebrate the courage and generosity of the Disney Princess characters.

This regal celebration is returning from August 20 through 26, and the park is ready to celebrate the timeless magic and storytelling that has captivated so many generations of fans.

On the royal schedule for World Princess Week at Disneyland Paris: At Castle Stage, experience a moment of adventure and courage several times a day with Moana, Tiana, Merida and Mulan Meet the Disney Princess Characters in Disneyland Park Enjoy exclusive treats at Victoria's Home-Style Restaurant Find a Magic Shot opportunity with Pocahontas Discover a dedicated make-up offer at Sir Mickey's Boutique Find costumes, accessories and other royal products!

Disneyland Paris Resort also promises “lots of other surprises” that will take place at the parks throughout the week, helping to mark the occasion.

World Princess Week celebrates the beloved storytelling of Disney Princesses with special events, food, and more in the Disney Parks, along with exciting ways to celebrate at home and plenty of merchandise in the weeks leading up to and during the event.

There is plenty of specialty food merchandise collabs,