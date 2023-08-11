Pumpkin Beverages Now Available at Walt Disney World Joffrey’s Coffee Locations

For many fans of the Halloween and fall season, the return of pumpkin flavored drinks to coffee shops is a sign of the spooky fun on the way. As of today, Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. will be bringing back their fall brews at Walt Disney World!

What’s Happening:

Joffrey’s will be bringing the following pumpkin drinks to all Walt Disney World locations beginning today, Friday, August 11th: Pumpkin Pie Latte (Latte with pumpkin pie syrup) Pumpkin Game Changer (Pumpkin Creme Brûlée Cold Brew with a shot of espresso, pumpkin pie syrup and cream)

There’s no word yet on any returning non-coffee fall drinks, such as last year’s Caramel Apple Chai Tea Latte.

Get pumpkin'd 🎃 up for the return of fall beverages, starting today at all of our @WaltDisneyWorld locations! Enjoy the return of our Pumpkin Pie Latte and the Pumpkin Creme Brûlée Game Changer! pic.twitter.com/soP65pZNIN — Joffrey's Coffee (@JoffreysCoffee) August 11, 2023

