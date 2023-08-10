Opening Date Announced for Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya at EPCOT

The newest table service restaurant Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya coming to EPCOT now has an opening date.

What’s Happening:

  • EPCOT's Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya will be welcoming guests starting August 30, 2023, at the Japan pavilion.
  • Full menus and reservation details are not available yet.
  • This new full service restaurant is located on the second floor, replacing Tokyo Dining.
  • They will offer a festive dining experience in Izakaya-style as well as a view of the fireworks.

About Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Festive Flavors:

  • Enjoy an array of tantalizing dishes crafted with the finest ingredients, reflecting the flavors of each season. Sushi lovers will marvel at a first-hand look at sushi being made behind the counter.
  • For an authentic izakaya experience, select from a variety of mouthwatering izakaya-style delicacies, including savory skewers, crispy tempura, succulent sushi rolls and hearty okonomiyaki.

Seasonal Spectacles:

  • Create unforgettable memories inspired by the spirit of Japan’s vibrant seasonal festivals.
  • A cultural representative from Japan will guide you through each unique festival experience, one bite at a time.
  • You'll participate in Tanabata festivities during the summer, savor moon-viewing dumplings in the autumn, and so much more.

