Opening Date Announced for Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya at EPCOT

The newest table service restaurant Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya coming to EPCOT now has an opening date.
What’s Happening:
- EPCOT's Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya will be welcoming guests starting August 30, 2023, at the Japan pavilion.
- Full menus and reservation details are not available yet.
- This new full service restaurant is located on the second floor, replacing Tokyo Dining.
- They will offer a festive dining experience in Izakaya-style as well as a view of the fireworks.
About Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya: (According to the Walt Disney World website)
Festive Flavors:
- Enjoy an array of tantalizing dishes crafted with the finest ingredients, reflecting the flavors of each season. Sushi lovers will marvel at a first-hand look at sushi being made behind the counter.
- For an authentic izakaya experience, select from a variety of mouthwatering izakaya-style delicacies, including savory skewers, crispy tempura, succulent sushi rolls and hearty okonomiyaki.
Seasonal Spectacles:
- Create unforgettable memories inspired by the spirit of Japan’s vibrant seasonal festivals.
- A cultural representative from Japan will guide you through each unique festival experience, one bite at a time.
- You'll participate in Tanabata festivities during the summer, savor moon-viewing dumplings in the autumn, and so much more.
