Opening Date Announced for Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya at EPCOT

The newest table service restaurant Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya coming to EPCOT now has an opening date.

What’s Happening:

EPCOT's Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya will be welcoming guests starting August 30, 2023, at the Japan pavilion.

Full menus and reservation details are not available yet.

This new full service restaurant is located on the second floor, replacing Tokyo Dining.

They will offer a festive dining experience in Izakaya-style as well as a view of the fireworks.

About Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Festive Flavors:

Enjoy an array of tantalizing dishes crafted with the finest ingredients, reflecting the flavors of each season. Sushi lovers will marvel at a first-hand look at sushi being made behind the counter.

For an authentic izakaya experience, select from a variety of mouthwatering izakaya-style delicacies, including savory skewers, crispy tempura, succulent sushi rolls and hearty okonomiyaki.

Seasonal Spectacles:

Create unforgettable memories inspired by the spirit of Japan’s vibrant seasonal festivals.

A cultural representative from Japan will guide you through each unique festival experience, one bite at a time.

You'll participate in Tanabata festivities during the summer, savor moon-viewing dumplings in the autumn, and so much more.