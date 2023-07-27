Signage Installed for Shiki-Sai Restaurant Coming to EPCOT’s Japan Pavilion

Signage is now in place at Shiki-Sai, a new table service restaurant that will be found at EPCOT's Japan pavilion.

What's Happening:

Shiki-Sai restaurant will be coming to EPCOT's Japan pavilion, and Walt Disney World

You can see there is now signage, but the entrance to any other construction has been blocked.

This is located on the second floor, replacing Tokyo Dining, and will offer table service dining. It will also offer a view of the fireworks.

You'll be able to experience Japan's seasonal favorites each month.

Here is how Disney

From hanging tanzaku to celebrate Tanabata in July to savoring moon-viewing dumplings in September, a cultural representative from Japan will guide you through each unique festival experience, one bite at a time.

The atmosphere also embraces the festivals of Japan, with the atmosphere featuring beautiful, hand painted artwork and lanterns highlighting some of the natural wonders that Japan offers as well.

Each and every visit is designed to create unforgettable memories that capture the spirit of Japan’s vibrant seasonal festivities."