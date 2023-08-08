ESPN Events Invitational Coming to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex This November

The ESPN Events Invitational college basketball tournament is set to be hosted at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World this November.

What’s Happening:

The eight-team field for the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational – to be held Thursday, November 23rd through Sunday, November 26th at State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports – will include Boise State, Butler, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Penn State, Texas A&M, VCU and Virginia Tech.

This will be the 17th year of the tournament, one of 10 college basketball events on the ESPN Events roster of 32 college athletic competitions.

Tickets are now available, including single-session tickets and All-Tournament tickets which get you into every game. You can get a $15 discount using the promo code “MAGIC” through Friday, August 11th. Additional single-session tickets will go on sale on October 2nd.

More information can be found at ESPNEvents.com

Field Highlights:

Six of the eight teams played in the 2023 NCAA Tournament: FAU (Final Four), Penn State (second round) as well as Boise State, Iowa State, Texas A&M and VCU.

FAU is the first ESPN Events Invitational team coming off a Final Four appearance since Villanova in 2018. The Owls are currently ranked No. 9 in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

Texas A&M is ranked No. 18 in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

Virginia Tech played in the 2023 NIT.

Boise State, FAU and VCU are all making their first appearance at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Three schools in the field – Butler (2010 & 2011), FAU (2023) and VCU (2011) – have made Final Four appearances since 2010.

What They’re Saying:

Clint Overby, Vice President, ESPN Events: “With six returning NCAA Tournament teams, the ESPN Events Invitational figures to be one of the strongest early-season tournaments in the country. We look forward to hosting all eight teams and their fans at Walt Disney World Resort this Thanksgiving.”

Faron Kelley, Vice President, Disney Sports: "For college basketball fans, there really is no better way to spend Thanksgiving weekend than watching your favorite teams at Walt Disney World Resort. This is the 17th year we have hosted the ESPN Events Invitational and I have no doubt it will once again be an unforgettable experience for the fans, players and coaches. ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex provides top-tier facilities that, when mixed with the magic of Walt Disney World, make this one of the most unique and rewarding tournaments in college basketball."

Jessica Beers, Executive Director of the Kissimmee Sports Commission: "On behalf of Experience Kissimmee and the Kissimmee Sports Commission, we are delighted to be proud sponsors of the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational. We are pleased to welcome eight collegiate basketball teams to Osceola County for this annual competition, providing an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our off-season training facilities. We welcome the players, coaches, families and fans to take advantage of all the top-notch accommodations and attractions that Osceola County has to offer."