New and Returning Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots Revealed for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Believe it or not, the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of the year kicks off tonight at the Magic Kingdom. Disney PhotoPass photographers are brewing up brand new spooky shots during the event, featuring Donald Duck’s mischievous nephews, the Lonesome Ghosts, Maleficent, and more. Plus, many of your favorite Magic Shots are returning this year, including the Headless Horseman and Oogie Boogie.

Most Disney PhotoPass locations around the Magic Kingdom

New: Entrance to the park and Main Street, U.S.A.

Town Square near the Flagpole

Main Street, U.S.A.

In select spots in front of and near Cinderella Castle

Near the gardens in front of Casey’s Corner and The Plaza Restaurant

In Liberty Square near the Hall of Presidents

In front of The Haunted Mansion

New: At the castle walls near Pinocchio Village Haus

Near the main entrance to Storybook Circus

Near the Purple Wall (next to Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor)

At many character greetings

And don’t worry – you can still capture classic iconic shots at many of your favorite locations!

For more information on this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, click here.