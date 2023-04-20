Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Returning on Select Dates from August 11th – November 1st

In celebration of Halfway to Halloween, Walt Disney World has just announced that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this year beginning August 11th.
What’s Happening:
- This ever-popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this fall, complete with spellbinding entertainment and favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best.
- The event will take place on select nights from August 11th – November 1st.
- August: 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29
- September: 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29
- October: 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31
- November: 1
- Prices range from $109 to $199 (matching last year’s range – although some specific days may have increased). Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, valid for select event nights.
- Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, May 2nd.
- Returning entertainment includes Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade, Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, and more.
- Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is also the only way guests can see the Sanderson Sisters take the stage in front of Cinderella Castle, find favorite Disney characters in their Halloween best, gather around Cinderella Castle for a spooky, fun, fireworks spectacular, and trick or treat throughout the Magic Kingdom.
- Fans of the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular will be able to show their love with a special Spirit Jersey and a Sanderson Sisters plush set.
- Elsewhere, Disney does note that TRON Lightcycle / Run will be available during parties, but is expected to utilize a virtual queue.
More Halfway to Halloween News:
- The Disneyland Resort has just announced that Oogie Boogie Bash will return to Disney California Adventure this fall.
- Halloween on the High Seas will once again turn the seven seas spooky aboard the Disney Cruise Line.
- Halloween merchandise has also been revealed to celebrate Halfway to Halloween, including some spooky Loungeflys, Spirit Jerseys, and other apparel.
