Halloween on the High Seas Returning to Disney Cruise Line

The spooky season is set to sail the seven seas with special Halloween cruises aboard the Disney Cruise Line, and today’s Halfway to Halloween event has revealed what guests can expect to see on these special spooky sailings.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line guests sailing during the specially themed Halloween on the High Seas cruises will be treated to eerie -sistable costumes to gourd-geous decorations fleet-wide as these themed sailings return this September.

decorations Guests aboard the Disney Wish will once again witness the Pumpkin Tree in the Cinderella-inspired Grand Hall.

The tree features lighter bark, graceful branches, and a mystical face. Legend has it that this enchanted tree, named Boo, grew beautiful gourds with the help of a wishing star. The best pumpkin of them all was destined to grant a very special wish, and that moment came when a carriage was needed to send a fair maiden to a royal soiree. In a flash of “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo,” that perfect pumpkin became the coach that carried Cinderella to the prince’s ball.

For the second year, guests sailing during one of these special cruises will also find Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow dressed up as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2.

