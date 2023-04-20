Oogie Boogie Bash Returning to Disney California Adventure This Fall, New Mickey and Minnie Costumes Revealed for Disneyland

In celebration of Halfway to Halloween, the Disneyland Resort has just announced that Oogie Boogie Bash will return to Disney California Adventure this fall.

What’s Happening:

Once again, Mr. Oogie Boogie and a clan of cadaverous characters are taking over Disney California Adventure!

On select nights this fall, guests can don their favorite costume for a fun time at this separately ticketed, limited-capacity, after-hours event at Disney California Adventure.

More details on this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash will be announced later this summer.

Over at Disneyland Park, guests will be able to see Mickey and Minnie in their brand new Halloween outfits for the spooky 2023 season.

Additionally, as part of the Halfway to Halloween fun, special treats can now be found in the Downtown Disney

Over at California Churro (available through April 23), guests can find a Halloween Churro – A churro rolled in cinnamon sugar cut in half, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, and topped with yummy peanut butter candy pieces in seasonal colors.

More Halfway to Halloween News: