Expanded D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Coming to Anaheim in August 2024

Destination D23 may have just gotten underway, but the Official Disney Fan Club is already looking forward to next year's D23 Expo — which will look a bit different than in years past.

What’s Happening:

Today, D23 announced that the 2024 D23 Expo would be taking place in Anaheim, California from August 9th through the 11th .

. However, instead of actually being called the D23 Expo, it will just be D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

While the event will once again be taking over the Anaheim Convention Center, it will also apparently feature elements and activations across the city.

This will include nightly events at the Honda Center, which is home to the Anaheim Ducks.

Additionally, on August 8th, D23 will host an event at Disneyland and, earlier in the week, they’ll take fans to Angels Stadium. Sunday, August 4: D23 Day at Angel Stadium, where D23 fans are invited to attend the Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets game. Thursday, August 8: D23 kickoff celebration at Disneyland Resort. Friday, August 9 – Sunday, August 11: Shopping, exhibits, panels, and presentations will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center during the day, with the fun extending into the evening at the Honda Center, the bigger home to marquee shows.

Tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will go on sale in Spring 2024, with ticketing options to be announced later for access to the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center.

Admission for D23 Day at Angel Stadium and the D23 kickoff celebration at Disneyland Resort will be available as separate ticketed events.

More details on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be revealed in early 2024 — and fans can sign up for updates on the D23 site

