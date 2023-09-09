The Hatbox Ghost to Materialize at the Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion in Late November 2023

After much teasing, the Hatbox Ghost will finally make his debut at Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion in late November.

Alongside the announcement at Destination D23

First announced at the D23 Expo 2022, Disney then reminded us of the infamous ghost’s arrival with a TikTok back in April

We recently learned that the Hatbox Ghost will appear to guests as they pass the Endless Hallway, welcoming himself inside from the swinging wake in the cemetery and grinning at the Doom Buggies as they set off deeper into the mansion.

This is notably different from the Hatbox Ghost at Disneyland

