The Hatbox Ghost (Still) Materializing at the Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion This Year

Through a new TikTok, Disney has reminded us that the infamous Hatbox Ghost is still coming to The Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

First announced at the D23 Expo 2022, the beloved ghoul will appear in the Magic Kingdom

This comes after the character returned to Disneyland

No specific date has been given for the addition of the Hatbox Ghost.

To remind us of the Hatbox Ghost’s arrival, the Disney Parks TikTok shared a new video giving a little history of the character:

Get another look at the Hatbox Ghost in our full ride-through of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion from 2021:

