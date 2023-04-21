The Hatbox Ghost (Still) Materializing at the Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion This Year

Through a new TikTok, Disney has reminded us that the infamous Hatbox Ghost is still coming to The Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World.
- First announced at the D23 Expo 2022, the beloved ghoul will appear in the Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion at some point this year.
- This comes after the character returned to Disneyland back in 2015 and fans have been wanting to see him in Walt Disney World ever since.
- No specific date has been given for the addition of the Hatbox Ghost.
- To remind us of the Hatbox Ghost’s arrival, the Disney Parks TikTok shared a new video giving a little history of the character:
- Get another look at the Hatbox Ghost in our full ride-through of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion from 2021:
