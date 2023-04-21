Photos: Corkcicle Opens First Ever Retail Location at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World

Last month, we learned that Corkcicle, the popular drinkware brand, would be opening its first ever retail location at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World. Well, that location is now open and we stopped by to check it out.

The new Corkcicle location can be found in front of Paddlefish in the Landing area of Disney Springs.

While it is just a kiosk, guests can find all kinds of products from Corkcicle here, including some themed to their favorite properties.

Guests will find Disney, Star Wars Marvel

The Disney designs feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Cinderella .

and . Some of these designs were featured on both the 16 oz. tumbler ($37.95) and the 20 oz. sport canteen ($47.95).

Star Wars designs include R2-D2, C-3PO, Darth Vader, the Madnalorian and Grogu.

While the C-3PO, Darth Vader and Mandalorian designs are available in the sport canteen, the R2-D2 is feature on the stemless ($34.95) while the Grogu design is found on the mug ($42.95).

Marvel products feature designs based on Loki

Marvel designs could only be found in the sport canteen.

A Mickey Mouse drink sling ($59.95) can also be found at the kiosk.

And of course, there are plenty of other Corkcicle product available at this new retail location.

About Corkcicle: (According to their website)