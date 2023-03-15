Corkcicle Opening Their First Ever Retail Location at Disney Springs

According to Disney Parks Blog, Corkcicle’s first ever retail location will be coming to Disney Springs later this year.

What's Happening:

It was just announced today that Corkcicle will be coming to Disney Springs.

Corkcicle is local to Orlando and creates "innovative, obsession-worthy, high-performing insulated drinkware, coolers, and accessories in a variety of gorgeous colors that elevate every sip and bring delight to everyday moments."

The kiosk at Disney Springs will be Corkcicle’s first-ever retail location and will open later this spring.

About Corkcicle: (According to their website)

Style and sustainability shouldn't be tradeoffs.

They believe in creating products that enhance personal style while reducing personal impact on the planet.

Their Canteens, Tumblers, Stemless Wine Cups, Mugs, and Tumbler Straws are completely reusable, so you can feel good about making them part of your every day.