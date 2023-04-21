Pumbaa Popcorn Bucket Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Tomorrow

Disney’s Animal Kingdom turns 25 years old tomorrow, April 22nd, and to celebrate, a new Pumbaa popcorn bucket will be released.
What’s Happening:
- Everyone's favorite warthog is coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom, but in popcorn bucket form!
- Starting tomorrow, pick up your very own Pumbaa Popcorn Bucket at Trek Snacks and popcorn carts throughout the park.
- Disney will continue the celebration of Animal Kingdom’s quarter-century anniversary with special merchandise, new and unique character interactions, a special anniversary moment, and more!
- Check out our previous post for all the details!
