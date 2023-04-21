Pumbaa Popcorn Bucket Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Tomorrow

Disney’s Animal Kingdom turns 25 years old tomorrow, April 22nd, and to celebrate, a new Pumbaa popcorn bucket will be released.

What’s Happening:

Everyone's favorite warthog is coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom, but in popcorn bucket form!

Starting tomorrow, pick up your very own Pumbaa Popcorn Bucket at Trek Snacks and popcorn carts throughout the park.

Disney will continue the celebration of Animal Kingdom’s quarter-century anniversary with special merchandise, new and unique character interactions, a special anniversary moment, and more!

