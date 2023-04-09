Disney’s Animal Kingdom to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Special Moment, Unique Character Appearances, and More

DisneyWorld.com has revealed some more details on how Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be celebrating both Earth Day and its 25th anniversary on April 22nd.

What’s Happening:

Quite a lot of the activities for Earth Day and Animal Kingdom’s anniversary will be taking place all month, such as previously revealed special food and beverage items

We also already got a look at a couple of special anniversary merchandise items

Just revealed on DisneyWorld.com is a new Spirit Jersey, featuring the 25th anniversary logo on the front, and Kevin from UP on the back, with the words “More Adventure is Out There!”

on the back, with the words “More Adventure is Out There!” Special commemorative items will be available at Island Mercantile, Discovery Trading Company and Mombasa Marketplace, starting on April 21st.

Speaking of the 25th anniversary logo, below is a better look at that, which has a rhino, elephant and lion, along with the number 25 forming the shape of the Tree of Life.

From April 16th through April 23rd, Wilderness Explorers can partake in a limited-time activity to earn a special nature badge.

Also during those dates, there will be unique character appearances on the Discovery River Character Cruise.

Disney will honor both Earth Day and the park’s 25th anniversary with a special moment in front of the Tree of Life on April 22nd.

Can’t make it to the park? Well you can download the Play Disney Parks app to test your command of interesting facts about Disney's Animal Kingdom and its 25th anniversary.