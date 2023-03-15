Disney’s Animal Kingdom to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with New Merchandise, Food and More

This Earth Day will mark the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World. To celebrate, the park will offer guests some special new food, merchandise and more, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Saturday April 22nd will mark the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Guests will be able to celebrate the milestone occasion with special, limited-time character sightings in the park, including Moana, who will greet fellow voyagers on Discovery Island for the first time.

Plus, guests will find a collection of new celebratory merchandise in honor of the anniversary. The collection will include the bucket hat seen about and the shirt seen below.

Both items feature commemorative 25th anniversary patches.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a celebration without food and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will have new sweet and savory treats for guests to enjoy, including the cupcake below.

Additionally, the Disney Parks Blog promises more surprises on April 22nd, so be sure to check back for more information as it becomes available.

You can also see more about the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as well as all the Disney thrills coming to Walt Disney World in the video below: