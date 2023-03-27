All The Fun Food Celebrating Earth Day And The Anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney has shared all of the delectable goodies coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and beyond to celebrate not only the anniversary of the park, but also Earth Day and Earth Month!

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World is showcasing special culinary items inspired by Earth Day and the 25th Anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, which both fall on April 22.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom and select Disney Resort Hotels are bringing the beauty of Earth to the plate with delicious dishes like the Elephant Cupcake at Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus, the plant-based Chaat at Sanaa, and the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail Sundae from Tamu Tamu showcasing one of the park’s very own gorillas – Kejana!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Creature Comforts (Available March 28 through April 30)

Bee Hive Mousse Dome: Honey mousse on top of a brownie base with sugar bees

and white chocolate honeycomb (New)

Dawa Bar

Rum and Pineapple Cocktail: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Blue Curaçao Liquor, sour mix, pineapple juice garnish with pineapple wedge showcasing the ocean. The drink takes its name “bahari” from the Swahili word for “ocean.”

Flame Tree Barbecue (Mobile order available)

Flamingo Cupcake: Strawberry cake, strawberry compote filling, guava buttercream, pink crispy pearls, sugar flamingo, and white chocolate wings (Available starting March 28)

Bubbling Pink Lagoon: Strawberry lemonade, Sprite, and kiwi flavoring (Also available with glow cube and available with vodka for guests 21 and over) (Available March 28 through April 30) (New)

Nomad Lounge (Available March 31 through April 30)

Gin and Bitters Cocktail: Cruxland Gin, bitters, and soda water garnished with a lemon wheel and honey simple syrup Inspired by the use of strategically placed beehives to protect the crops of African farmers from elephants (New)

Pizzafari (Available March 28 through April 30; mobile order available)

Elephant Cupcake: Graham cracker cake, pineapple filling with matcha buttercream, crispy pearls, and a stunning white chocolate elephant celebrating Earth Month (New)

Viva Gaia Tonic: Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, Sprite, and cotton candy flavor with mint leaves (Also available with glow cube and available with vodka for guests 21 and over)(New)

Restaurantosaurus (Available March 28 through April 30; mobile order available)

Elephant Cupcake: Graham cracker cake, pineapple filling with matcha buttercream, crispy pearls, and a stunning white chocolate elephant celebrating Earth Month

Tamu Tamu (Available March 28 through April 30)

Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail Sundae: Brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and trail crunch mix topped with a white chocolate image of Kejana (New)

Terra Treats

Roasted Mushroom & Leek Pizza: Plant-based offering with IMPOSSIBLE Meatballs, roasted mushrooms, braised leeks, and a dash of truffle oil (New) (Plant-based)

Tusker House

Bee Mini-cupcake included with buffet

A variety of plant-based items including Cauliflower Bunny Chow, Black-eyed Pea Salad, IMPOSSIBLE Bobotie, Feisty Green Beans, Tandoori Tomatoes, Carrot and Chickpea Salad, Jollof Rice with Plant-based Sausage, Garlic-leek Hummus, and Harira Soup

Available at Isle of Java, Terra Treats, Thirsty River Bar, and Outdoor Ice Cream Carts (Available March 28)

Tiger Eye Gold: Refreshing, light golden ale brewed with a blend of malt and rice and finished with hops from the Pacific Northwest that impart a hint of citrus flavor and the aroma of mandarin orange blossoms

Available at Dawa Bar, Eight Spoon Café, Restaurantosaurus Lounge, Thirsty River Bar, TriloBites, and Warung Outpost (Available April 2 through 30)

Honey Bee Citrus Ale: Celebrating our pollinators, this ale is a light, slightly sweet, honey ale with a crisp clean finish

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Mara (Available April 22 only; mobile order available)

Cactus Cake: Chocolate cake, peanut butter filling, strawberry jam, and buttercream (New)

Sanaa (Available April 1 through 30)

Chaat: Seasonal vegetables from The Land at EPCOT and potato croquette with chana masala, kale pakora, tamarind, coriander chutney, and coconut raita (New) (Plant-based)

Available at Various Table-service Restaurants and Disney Resort Hotel Lounges including California Grill, Jiko: The Cooking Place, Boma: Flavors of Africa, Victoria Falls, Flying Fish, Belle Vue Lounge, and AbracadaBAR (Available April 1 through May 31)

Honeycomb Cocktail: A tribute to global conservation through bee pollination featuring Four Roses Bourbon, lemon juice, and honey garnished with a dehydrated blood orange and honeycomb (New)

Available at Various Pool Bars Across Disney Resort Hotels (Available April 1 through May 31)

Cucumber Gimlet: Inspired by bright, refreshing flavors of spring and garden vegetables like cucumber, lime juice, and simple syrup topped with soda water with a chili-lime rim and cucumber garnish (New)

Happy Earth Month! Remember to continue your support of the planet beyond just the month of April. And be sure to take your own foodie adventures all throughout Disney Parks – the possibilities are endless.