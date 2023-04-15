Celebrate Earth Week with Special Disney PhotoPass Opportunities at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Starting tomorrow (Sunday, April 16th) guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom can celebrate Earth Week with some special Disney PhotoPass opportunities around the park.
- This Earth Day (Saturday, April 22nd) marks the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
- Guests visiting the park can take advantage of these new photo opportunities all week long.
- Disney PhotoPass will be offering new Magic Shots, props, and a WALL•E Disney PhotoPass Lens, as you can see in the tweet below.
- The Animal Kingdom 25th anniversary prop is made completely out of recycled materials, including upcycled sign backers and cast member costumes and patches.
