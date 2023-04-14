Celebrate Earth Day 2023 With the National Geographic Elephants Collection on shopDisney

Earth Day 2023 is almost here and National Geographic is celebrating the wonder of nature with a spotlight on elephants. Not only are they releasing a new four-part series, but there’s a merchandise collection too that guests will find now on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

National Geographic is ready to inspire the everyday explorer with a new line of lifestyle apparel and accessories themed to one of Earth’s most majestic creatures: the elephant.

Celebrating the upcoming four-part series Secrets of the Elephants , the collection features stunning portraits and imagery inspired by elephants and their surrounding habitats, designed with a vibrant color palette. The assortment includes: T-Shirts Tote Bag Pin Plush Baseball Cap

and prices range from $17.99-$70.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.

National Geographic Elephants Woven Shirt for Men – $70.00

National Geographic Elephants Hat for Adults – $35.00

Elephants Striped T-Shirt for Adults – $45.00

Elephant Tote Bag – $44.99

Limited Release Elephant Collectible Pin – $17.99

Elephant Plush – $29.99

Purchase with a Purpose:

Every National Geographic product purchase helps support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research, and education. This work includes the protection of wildlife and their habitats.

Secrets of the Elephants premieres on National Geographic on April 21 and on Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22.