The Muppets Visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom to Celebrate the Park’s 25th Anniversary

The 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom is coming up and to celebrate, Kermit the Frog and Animal of The Muppets had some fun touring the park.

A new video shared by The Muppets’ official Twitter account

The three-minute video sees the Muppets get a brief lesson on one of the park’s residents, exploring Pandora – The World of Avatar, meeting the tumble monkeys from Festival of the Lion King

Of course, it also ends with a brief promo for The Muppets Mayhem , coming soon to Disney+

Check out the video below:

It's Animal's kingdom and we're all just living in it. 👑 Join @KermittheFrog and Animal as they celebrate #EarthMonth and the Park's 25th anniversary with an unforgettable adventure in Disney's Animal Kingdom at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort! pic.twitter.com/QmGuVa5dMN — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) April 14, 2023

More on The Muppets Mayhem:

The Muppets Mayhem will premiere on May 10, exclusively on Disney+

Joining the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including: Paula Abdul Steve Aoki David Bizarro Rachel Bloom Nicole Byer Sofia Carson Charlamagne Tha God Tommy Chong Billy Corgan Stephanie D’Abruzzo deadmau5 Desiigner Colton Dunn Morgan Freeman Susanna Hoffs James Hong Jennifer Irwin Karamo Kesha Tommy Lee Lil Nas X Riki Lindhome Cheech Marin Ziggy Marley Jack McBrayer Arden Myrin Nico Santos Kristen Schaal Ben Schwartz Ryan Seacrest Kevin Smith Chris Stapleton Danny Trejo Joe Lo Truglio “Weird Al” Yankovic Cedric Yarbrough Zedd

