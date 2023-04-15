The Muppets Visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom to Celebrate the Park’s 25th Anniversary

The 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom is coming up and to celebrate, Kermit the Frog and Animal of The Muppets had some fun touring the park.
- A new video shared by The Muppets’ official Twitter account sees Kermit and Animal explore Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- The three-minute video sees the Muppets get a brief lesson on one of the park’s residents, exploring Pandora – The World of Avatar, meeting the tumble monkeys from Festival of the Lion King and riding Expedition Everest.
- Of course, it also ends with a brief promo for The Muppets Mayhem, coming soon to Disney+.
- Check out the video below:
More on The Muppets Mayhem:
- The Muppets Mayhem will premiere on May 10, exclusively on Disney+.
- Joining the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including:
- Paula Abdul
- Steve Aoki
- David Bizarro
- Rachel Bloom
- Nicole Byer
- Sofia Carson
- Charlamagne Tha God
- Tommy Chong
- Billy Corgan
- Stephanie D’Abruzzo
- deadmau5
- Desiigner
- Colton Dunn
- Morgan Freeman
- Susanna Hoffs
- James Hong
- Jennifer Irwin
- Karamo
- Kesha
- Tommy Lee
- Lil Nas X
- Riki Lindhome
- Cheech Marin
- Ziggy Marley
- Jack McBrayer
- Arden Myrin
- Nico Santos
- Kristen Schaal
- Ben Schwartz
- Ryan Seacrest
- Kevin Smith
- Chris Stapleton
- Danny Trejo
- Joe Lo Truglio
- “Weird Al” Yankovic
- Cedric Yarbrough
- Zedd
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now