Haunted Mansion Gargoyle Tiki Mug Now Available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto

Welcome, foolish mortals, to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto. The popular watering hole at Disney’s Polynesian Resort is now offering a third edition of a Haunted Mansion-inspired gargoyle tiki mug.
What’s Happening:
- A new limited time Haunted Mansion gargoyle tiki mug has materialized just in time for Halfway to Halloween.
- This tiki mug will be available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace at Disney’s Polynesian Resort beginning today, April 20th.
- Wristband distribution for the new mug begins at 12:00 p.m. ET daily and will be sold with your choice of one of two specialty beverages celebrating Halfway to Halloween, available while supplies last.
- The first edition of this mug was brown in color and was available in September 2021, while the second had a blue-ish tone and was available in October 2022.
- Both were available at Disneyland, making this the first time this tiki mug is available at Walt Disney World.
More Halfway to Halloween News:
- Walt Disney World has just announced that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this year beginning August 11th.
- The Disneyland Resort has just announced that Oogie Boogie Bash will return to Disney California Adventure this fall.
- Halloween on the High Seas will once again turn the seven seas spooky aboard the Disney Cruise Line.
