Haunted Mansion Gargoyle Tiki Mug Now Available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto

Welcome, foolish mortals, to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto. The popular watering hole at Disney’s Polynesian Resort is now offering a third edition of a Haunted Mansion-inspired gargoyle tiki mug.

What’s Happening:

A new limited time Haunted Mansion gargoyle tiki mug has materialized just in time for Halfway to Halloween.

This tiki mug will be available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace at Disney’s Polynesian Resort beginning today, April 20th.

Wristband distribution for the new mug begins at 12:00 p.m. ET daily and will be sold with your choice of one of two specialty beverages celebrating Halfway to Halloween, available while supplies last.

The first edition of this mug second had a blue-ish tone

Both were available at Disneyland Walt Disney World

