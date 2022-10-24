Haunted Mansion Gargoyle Tiki Mug Coming to Disneyland’s Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar

Welcome, foolish mortals, to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. The popular Disneyland Hotel watering hole will soon be offering this Haunted Mansion-inspired gargoyle tiki mug.

  • This second edition gargoyle tiki mug will be available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel on Friday, October 28.
  • The mug will be available only via mobile order in the Disneyland app for a limited time, starting Friday at 6 AM PT.
  • Guests are limited to two mugs per order.
  • The first edition of this mug was brown in color and was available last September.

