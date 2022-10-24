Haunted Mansion Gargoyle Tiki Mug Coming to Disneyland’s Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar

Welcome, foolish mortals, to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. The popular Disneyland Hotel watering hole will soon be offering this Haunted Mansion-inspired gargoyle tiki mug.
- This second edition gargoyle tiki mug will be available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel on Friday, October 28.
- The mug will be available only via mobile order in the Disneyland app for a limited time, starting Friday at 6 AM PT.
- Guests are limited to two mugs per order.
- The first edition of this mug was brown in color and was available last September.
ICYMI – More Disneyland news:
- Fans of The Mandalorian can take home a piece of the show with a new medallion dispenser located at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney.
- WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney is celebrating the international Disney Parks with a series of art pieces from each international Resort.
- The holidays are fast approaching at the Disneyland Resort, and a recent post on Instagram revealed how fans can get their mitten-covered hands on the coveted hand-made Candy Canes coming to the parks this time of year.
