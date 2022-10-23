Photos: International Disney Park Artwork Available at Downtown Disney’s WonderGround Gallery

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney is celebrating the international Disney Parks with a series of art pieces from each international Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • First is this adorable piece featuring different attraction logos from Hong Kong Disneyland, which was available as a canvas print and a regular print.

  • All of the regular prints here retail for $44.99.

  • Next up, we go to the Tokyo Disney Resort for a piece featuring icons of both parks, such as Cinderella Castle, Space Mountain and Mount Prometheus.

  • The Disney characters feature in Lunar New Year style outfits in this Shanghai Disneyland piece, also featuring icons and attraction logos.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning