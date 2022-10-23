Photos: International Disney Park Artwork Available at Downtown Disney’s WonderGround Gallery

WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney is celebrating the international Disney Parks with a series of art pieces from each international Resort.
What’s Happening:
- First is this adorable piece featuring different attraction logos from Hong Kong Disneyland, which was available as a canvas print and a regular print.
- All of the regular prints here retail for $44.99.
- Next up, we go to the Tokyo Disney Resort for a piece featuring icons of both parks, such as Cinderella Castle, Space Mountain and Mount Prometheus.
- The Disney characters feature in Lunar New Year style outfits in this Shanghai Disneyland piece, also featuring icons and attraction logos.
- Finally, we have a beautiful Disneyland Paris piece from Disney artists extraordinaire Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily, that originally debuted at the D23 Expo 2022.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The holidays are fast approaching at the Disneyland Resort, and a recent post on Instagram revealed how fans can get their mitten-covered hands on the coveted hand-made Candy Canes coming to the parks this time of year.
- Disneyland has announced special offerings coming to Disney California Adventure and an art installation in Downtown Disney celebrating the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- The holiday season is almost upon us, and even the creatures of a galaxy far, far away are celebrating, with some very inventive new merchandise that we spotted for sale at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning