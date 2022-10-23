Photos: International Disney Park Artwork Available at Downtown Disney’s WonderGround Gallery

WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney is celebrating the international Disney Parks with a series of art pieces from each international Resort.

What’s Happening:

First is this adorable piece featuring different attraction logos from Hong Kong Disneyland, which was available as a canvas print and a regular print.

All of the regular prints here retail for $44.99.

Next up, we go to the Tokyo Disney Resort for a piece featuring icons of both parks, such as Cinderella Castle, Space Mountain

The Disney characters feature in Lunar New Year style outfits in this Shanghai Disneyland piece, also featuring icons and attraction logos.

Finally, we have a beautiful Disneyland Paris piece from Disney artists extraordinaire Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily, that originally debuted at the D23 Expo 2022

More Disneyland Resort News: