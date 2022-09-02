Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily Tease New Art and Collectibles Available at D23 Expo 2022

Disney artists extraordinaire Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily have teased new art that will be available next weekend at the D23 Expo.

Kidney and Daily will be showcasing a variety of new art and collectibles at the D23 Expo.

They showcased one of those pieces on their Instagram

Zooming in on the artwork, we can find some fun details, such as Tinker Bell, the Nautilus, various other park icons and a rocket from the Orbitron attraction.

Kevin will also be part of the “It’s a Small Disney World: Celebrating the Art of Disney Parks” panel, taking place Saturday, September 10th at 1:45PM on the Hyperion Stage.

He’ll be joined by a stellar lineup of talent, including Joey Chou, Fenway Fan, Shag, Jerrod Maruyama and Ashley Taylor.

