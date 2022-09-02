Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily Tease New Art and Collectibles Available at D23 Expo 2022

Disney artists extraordinaire Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily have teased new art that will be available next weekend at the D23 Expo.
What’s Happening:
- Kidney and Daily will be showcasing a variety of new art and collectibles at the D23 Expo.
- They showcased one of those pieces on their Instagram celebrating Disneyland Paris.
- Zooming in on the artwork, we can find some fun details, such as Tinker Bell, the Nautilus, various other park icons and a rocket from the Orbitron attraction.
- Kevin will also be part of the “It’s a Small Disney World: Celebrating the Art of Disney Parks” panel, taking place Saturday, September 10th at 1:45PM on the Hyperion Stage.
- He’ll be joined by a stellar lineup of talent, including Joey Chou, Fenway Fan, Shag, Jerrod Maruyama and Ashley Taylor.
More D23 Expo News:
- D23 has released an online version of the official map and guide to the D23 Expo 2022.
- Today, Disney gave fans a sneak peek at all of the exciting merchandise collections coming to D23 Expo and shopDisney.
- StarWars.com has also highlighted a series of galactic goodies that will be available on the showfloor and online.
- It’s not just Disney that will be promoting their products at the D23 Expo, as there are also a slew of sponsors who support and have booths at the event. We now have more information on what to expect from each of these participant’s booths at the event.
- We are just 7 days away from the kickoff of the D23 Expo and to prepare attendees, D23 has shared some helpful tips and new information.
- Be sure to follow our D23 Expo 2022 tag for all the latest news leading up to and during the event.
2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney