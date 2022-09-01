More Information on “Friends of Disney” Booths at D23 Expo 2022

It’s not just Disney that will be promoting their products at the D23 Expo, as there are also a slew of sponsors who support and have booths at the event. We now have more information on what to expect from each of these participant’s booths at the event.

Participating “Friends of Disney”

Visa:

Visa is taking D23 Expo guests on a journey to the 1920s to explore the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio at 4649 Kingswell Avenue. Glimpse images from the Walt Disney Archives, learn about Walt and Roy’s early years and see how Visa is helping the next generation of creators dream big.

Amazon:

Target:

Inspired by the whimsically joyful spirit of Disney and Target stores alike, Chef Bullseye personally invites you to visit his charming pop-up shop where he’s whipping up a menu of pre-release plush toys for purchase, D23 exclusive giveaways, and absolutely adorable photo ops!

Enterprise:

Enterprise, the Official Rental Car of Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

Coming soon, Enterprise will be the presenting sponsor of the new TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction at the Magic Kingdom TRON’s 40th Anniversary, visit the Enterprise booth to hop aboard a TRON Lightcycle for a unique photo opportunity.

BoxLunch:

Be the first to shop BoxLunch’s D23 Expo collection before it’s available in stores or online and get your hands on some exclusive merch only available at the convention! Music, games, giveaways, and special guests will be featured throughout the weekend, so make sure to follow @boxlunchgifts on social for the latest info!

Citizen:

A first-time sponsor of D23 Expo, Citizen brings TIME to the forefront of their booth. The Citizen Wonder of Time space will showcase an immersive experience, museum, retail space and photo op, while sharing some of your favorite characters from Disney, Marvel Star Wars and more. Stay tuned for exciting show exclusives and special discounts available throughout the convention.

Twisted Wonderland:

Visit Aniplex of America’s Disney Twisted-Wonderland booth and get to know the characters inspired by iconic Disney villains at the Infinity Cube, an immersive experience featuring live 2D animation. All visitors will receive a hand fan featuring the different dorms of Twisted-Wonderland and, for those who have already downloaded the game, a special gift has been prepared, while supplies last!

Funko – Loungefly:

You’ll be bounding with joy when you see the selection of D23 exclusive Disney collectibles, games, and accessories available at the Funko x Loungefly booth! Visit the booth, say hi to the team, and pick up your favorites so you can display your Disney fandom in your everyday fashion!

Pandora:

Shop the latest Disney x Pandora collections including the 2022 limited edition D23 jewelry. Discover more about the Disney x Pandora partnership through the years, take a one-of-a-kind photo and enter for a chance to win something special!

Ravensburger:

Ravensburger and Disney have collaborated to launch Ravensburger’s first-ever collectible trading card game, Disney Lorcana . In Disney Lorcana , your favorite Disney characters will appear both as familiar friends and as spectacularly reimagined “glimmers” created by magic ink.

. In , your favorite Disney characters will appear both as familiar friends and as spectacularly reimagined “glimmers” created by magic ink. Visit Ravensburger booth No. 164 to learn more and pick up the Disney Lorcana D23 exclusive collector’s set, containing the first six cards ever created for this groundbreaking new game.

Sunglass Hut:

Discover Ray-Ban x Disney sunglasses! Choose from over 20 styles, including Wayfarer, New Wayfarer, Aviators and more. Explore all the different patterns and styles available for adults and children, plus, Disney-themed care kits!

D23 Gold Members get an incredible gift of a Sensational 6 collectible pin with any Ray-Ban x Disney sunglass purchase. There are only 300 of this jumbo size pin in existence… so get yours at Expo! Limit of 1 per Gold Member customer per day. Disney + subscribers also get a GWP! Each Ray-Ban x Disney sunglass purchase will receive a mystery gift of one of the Sensational 6 characters. Collect them all!

Art of Entertainment:

Art of Entertainment showcases renditions from your favorite movies, characters, and stories. At D23 Expo they will be unveiling all new officially licensed Disney, Marvel and Star Wars art, and fans can meet their favorite Thomas Kinkade Studios artists, who will sign and create a character sketch on the back of their art purchase! Guests are invited to enter for daily giveaways and participate in a fun selfie station opportunity, with exclusive show specials offered to D23 Gold Members and Disney+

Beast Kingdom:

Story Book Series Snow White & Grimhilde Special Edition Set Bringing the magical innocence of books to life, the Storybook series recreates famous scenes in carefully crafted and painted designs. For fans, this is a diorama full of joy that must be seen to be believed. In this special edition set, they are adding new elements including, but not limited to, character, dressing, designs and special effects which make it a nice combination set that you can’t miss.

Stitch Series Special Edition There are three different figures in this Stitch special edition series. One presents Stitch with beautiful starry sky skin, one has a pearlescent coating, and one features a body that is a transparent gradient blue. Each figure sports a delicate coating with finely textured color matching.



Bésame:

Bésame Cosmetics has imagined villains’ personal effects in a stunning new collection—from Ursula’s golden shell to The Evil Queen’s magic spell book.

The booth experience includes a visit to Villains’ Alley, featuring six original photo opportunities, mobile ordering, and order kiosks so guests can order and pick up their purchases anytime without long lines and wait times, plus they are offering a special gift for every participant.

D23 Gold Members and Disney + subscribers also receive a free gift with purchase of a show exclusive Platinum Gloss in mint julep Flavor to start Disney’s 100 year celebration in style!

Brother:

If you’re an avid sewer, crafter, and lover of all things Disney, then Brother has something magical for you! Check out the incredible lineup of Disney-inspired machines or browse the imaginative projects you can create. Brother Ambassadors May Flaum ( @CraftWithMay @designerdaddy_ Star Wars, and Marvel characters to life with Brother Sews! See them live at the Brother booth No. 1901 for even more inspiration!

Collector’s Editions:

Collectors Editions, publishers of Disney Fine Art, is excited to offer a colorful array of inspiring limited edition and original art pieces by a talented portfolio of Disney artists! They’re also proud to feature Cyclops Print Works, a collection of impeccably crafted Disney screen-print editions that celebrate this historic and timeless method of fine art printmaking.

Gold Members & Disney+ subscribers are eligible to receive 23% off members-only pricing on all artwork!

Exclusive D23 launch of “999 Happy Haunts” by Shag. Come meet Shag, in the Collectors Editions booth on Friday, September 9th, at 2:00 p.m.

Corkcicle:

Corkcicle designs cool products that insulate your favorite things and elevate your every day. Drinkware, coolers, and bags made to go wherever you go and look good doing it. Whether you’re commuting, caravanning, cycling, catching some rays, or strolling through Disney parks, Corkcicle wants to be there to keep you cool every step of the way.

FiGPiN:

FiGPiNS are 3″ tall fully licensed hand-crafted enamel pins constructed from cast zinc alloy inlaid with hard synthetic color enamel and are finished with an electroplated nickel coating and feature a patent pending backer that serves as a pin clasp and display stand-up.

Every FiGPiN ever manufactured has a unique serial number laser-engraved on the back. With the FiGPiN App you can unlock that serial number to discover the sequence, volume, and edition.

PopMinded by Hallmark:

PopMinded by Hallmark will be selling the Disney Mickey Mouse Radio, a repainted version of a Keepsake Ornament first offered in stores in 2021. Turn the dial to see the radio illuminate and hear a variety of fun and festive holiday broadcasts.

House of Sillage:

Be the first to experience the newest limited edition fragrance celebrating Minnie Mouse by House of Sillage, launching at the D23 Expo! Discover the Disney x House of Sillage Collection including their Mickey Mouse fragrance, luxurious cosmetics, and scented candles; in celebration of the greatest love story between Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Stop by for a free gift, snap a selfie, and enter for a chance to win a HOS Fragrance!

Iron Studios:

Iron Studios makes a glorious return to D23 Expo this year, bringing more amazing Marvel and Star Wars collectibles! Fans fell in love with their X-Men vs. Sentinel sets last time and now everyone can come by booth No. 1620, to take pictures with their menacing life-sized Thanos statue, get some unique Spider-Man 60th anniversary posters and add their Wanda and Vision Halloween MiniCo “Glow in the Dark” D23 exclusive versions to their collections.

Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry:

Enchanted represents the forever after magic that touches lives everywhere. They specialize in honing that magic into unique fine jewelry inspired by the iconic esthetic and personalities each character represents. From sparkling diamonds to dazzling colored gemstones and of course all high-quality metals, they guarantee you will find a piece that is the perfect fit for you!

Come check out their D23 Exclusive Necklace that comes in rose gold and sterling silver, with sparkling diamonds to make your day shine! Only 100 will be available, so grab yours quickly!

The Magical World of Disney Trivia:

The Magical World of Disney Trivia is perfect for your next game night! Play as fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters with the whole family! This collectible trivia game features a unique box and board with original sketch art alongside beautifully sculpted 3D points of interest!

McFarlane Toys:

Get the first in-person look at McFarlane Toys’ Avatar movie lineup, featuring many of your favorites from the first film. You can even enter to win a Todd McFarlane signed prize pack of the entire Avatar collection or maybe even meet Todd himself!

Milk Snob:

Seen on Shark Tank , the Milk Snob Cover is the No. 1 product on baby registries in the United States and a proud licensing partner for both Disney and Star Wars !

, the Milk Snob Cover is the No. 1 product on baby registries in the United States and a proud licensing partner for both Disney and ! At D23 Expo, they are launching an exclusive design “Star Wars Legends” in both their multifunctional covers and child blankets.

Monogram International:

Monogram International, Inc. will be offering a plethora of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars , and Golden Girls collectibles and gift items. Check out the variety of blind bags to choose from with a trading post option after purchase, as well as banks, mugs, exclusives, and more surprising finds.

, and collectibles and gift items. Check out the variety of blind bags to choose from with a trading post option after purchase, as well as banks, mugs, exclusives, and more surprising finds. Throughout the show, there will be free stickers available and a prize offering of a Monogram logo zipper pouch for every attendee that follows Monogram on Instagram @monogram_collectibles and tags it in their Instagram story.

NEFF:

Oh boy, this is good! Neff Headwear, the No. 1 beanie brand in the world, will be selling a limited supply of exclusive pre-release Mickey Mouse peek-a-boo beanies to D23 Gold Members only at booth No. 2874. Many other Disney T-shirts and hoodies will also be available for sale, so don’t miss out!

Rock ‘Em Socks:

Shop at the World’s Largest Sock Store by Rock ’Em— with over 100 designs featuring characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Princess, Mickey and Friends and much more. Shop early to get your hands on the D23 show exclusive Platinum Mickey Design (Limited Edition of 200) or hit the lights with an entire section dedicated solely to The Muppets!

RockLove Jewelry:

RockLove celebrates the wondrous women of Disney, Star Wars and Marvel at D23 Expo 2022. Available online and live at the event, RockLove is launching dozens of brand new jewelry designs, all dedicated to empowering female characters. Join them at Booth No. 2950 for an unforgettable event, including a RockLove D23 Expo 2022 event exclusive that celebrates the true original Disney gal: Minnie Mouse!

The RSVLTS:

RSVLTS (ROSE-UH-VELTS) is a creative brand and apparel company dedicated to making everyday fashion bold and fun with refined designs and high-quality products. Collections are officially licensed with some of the biggest names in pop culture, sports, and entertainment, including Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel among others.

Playing with “food/beverage” as its D23 Expo inspiration, RSVLTS will showcase some of its latest and greatest collections within the Disney portfolio, including three exclusive button-down shirts— for Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney classic— being offered only at the RSVLTS booth (No. 2370).

Select Brands:

Select Brands is excited to launch the all-new Mickey & Friends kitchen appliance collection at the 2022 D23 Expo. Stop by Select Brands booth No. 2978 in Hall A to be among the first to purchase the new Mickey & Friends appliances at a special D23 Expo price. When you stop by, you’ll also have the chance to enter their daily D23 Expo giveaway and win one of the new Mickey & Friends appliances.

Steiff:

Plush collectibles and D23 exclusives from the company chosen by Walt Disney himself to make the first commercially produced Mickey Mouse toys in 1931. Featuring a range of favorite characters. Free gift and 10% discount for Gold Members.

Super7:

Founded in 2001, Super7 is the premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys, and apparel. Super7 is excited to showcase new releases from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Haunted Mansion

The Topps Company:

Topps will be showcasing its suite of Disney-inspired digital collectible apps— Disney Collect!, Marvel Collect!, and Star Wars: Card Trader! Fans will have a chance to play three types of games at the booth— Trivia, Make Your Own Card, and Memory Game. All offer a chance to win Topps giveaways and a special edition Topps Collector poster!

The Walt Disney Family Museum:

The Walt Disney Family Museum, co-founded by Walt’s daughter Diane Disney Miller, will showcase the slate of current exhibitions, exclusive merchandise, and engaging programs and education opportunities. D23 Expo guests are invited to learn more about their latest special exhibition, Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece by picking up a free—and exclusive to D23 Expo—commemorative poster each day, Disney+ subscribers can also claim a new, exclusive postcard celebrating the art of The Jungle Book (1967).

(1967). Throughout the weekend, visit Talent Central for special signings with Andreas Deja, Disney Legend, animator, and exhibition curator; Floyd Norman, Disney Legend, animator, and story artist; and Bruce Reitherman, filmmaker and voice of Mowgli.