Star Wars Previews First to Market and Exclusive Merchandise Coming to D23 Expo 2022

D23 Expo 2022 is taking place in exactly one week and we can’t wait! In anticipation of the event’s return, companies everywhere are showcasing their exciting offerings that will be debuting and/or exclusive to the fan favorite Disney Expo. Today, StarWars.com is highlighting a series of galactic goodies that will be available on the showfloor and online.

From artwork to accessories and collectibles to clothing Star Wars characters will grace a variety of first to market products as well as several Expo exclusives. Brands debuting new products include: Citizen FiGPiN Milk Snob RockLove RSVLTS Thomas Kinkade Studios And More!

D23 Expo 2022 will be held September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Tickets for the event are sold out, but livestream presentations will be offered throughout the weekend.

D23 Exclusives

Citizen

Stormtrooper Watch by Citizen, $295

FiGPiN

Boba Fett by FiGPiN, $20

Mattel

Vintage Denim Dark Side Wash Darth Vader D23 Plush by Mattel, $19.99

Milk Snob

Star Wars Blanket by Milk Snob (Exclusive), $39.99

Star Wars Car Seat Cover by Milk Snob, $39.99

RSVLTS

Grogu Shirt by RSVLTS, $70

Learn More: This is one of three Disney branded designs that will be available exclusively at Expo. A new style arrives each day!

First to Market

Rock ‘Em Socks

Darth Vader (Cracked Helmet) Socks by Rock ‘Em Socks, $19.99

RockLove

Ahsoka Tano Kyber Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $150

Reva Kyber Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $150

Sabine Wren Helmet Ring by RockLove, $99

Fennec Shand Helmet Ring by RockLove, $99

Learn More: Support your favorite Star Wars faction with these latest releases that will also be available online.

Legacy Lightsaber

Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Limited Edition Box Set by shopDisney, $550

Limited to 3,000 pieces

Learn More: A new collector’s set celebrating a legendary Jedi? Yes please. In addition to Expo, we believe this item will be available on shopDisney too.

Guided by the Light Collection by Ashley Eckstein

Guided by the Light Hoodie $59.99

Guided by the Light Fashion Top $36.99

Guided by the Light Joggers $44.99

Guided by the Light Jacket $69.99

Guided by the Light Headband $29.99

Guided by the Light White Tee $36.99

Guided by the Light Grey Hat $29.99

Guided by the Light Beanie $29.99

Guided by the Light Shoulder Bag $55

Guided by the Light Water Bottle $27.99

Learn More: This Ahsoka Tano-inspired collection hails from Ashley Eckstein and will be available for purchase on shopDisney.

Tatooine Collection

Tatooine Collection Cap by shopDisney, $27.99

Tatooine Collection Pin Map by shopDisney, $29.99

Tatooine Collection Tee by shopDisney, $36.99

Tatooine Collection Socks by shopDisney, $14.99

Tatooine Collection Deluxe Print by shopDisney, $39.99

Thomas Kinkade Studio

“On The Run” Framed Limited Edition Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios, $650

“A Force Within” Framed Limited Edition Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios, $185

More from D23:

