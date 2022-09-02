Coming Soon: Limited Edition Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Set Features The Jedi Master’s 3 Hilts

You can’t have a fan convention without a Star Wars collector’s piece, can you? We didn’t think so! D23 Expo 2022 will introduce a new Limited Edition Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Set that features the 3 hilts used by Jedi Master. And yes, some of these will be available on shopDisney too.

What's Happening:

2022 has been a great year for Star Wars fans, especially collectors who’ve been acquiring limited edition Lightsabers. We’ve started off the year with incredible Star Wars Day, Star Wars Celebration, and SDCC releases like Ahsoka Tano’s twin hilts , an Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Darth Vader’s formidable blade.

an And fans have also been treated to other awesome reveals such as Leia Organa Darth Revan

Well now it’s time for D23 Expo to get in on the fun and StarWars.com

This limited edition set features not one, but three, yes three hilts designed after the various weapons the Jedi used throughout his journey.

Each is secured in the solid plywood box by a foam insert to protect the artistry of hilts. The box has a golden yellow finish with distressed black markings that indicate age.

Fans will also notice the use of Aurebesh—the Star Wars replacement of the English alphabet—is on display throughout the box with the front reading “Kenobi Legacy” while the lid reveals the edition number “of” 3000. The lid also says “Limited Edition” below a stylized description of “Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Set.”

As mentioned, this high end collectible is limited to only 3000 sets and naturally it carries a hefty price tag: $550 and that’s pre-tax.

This set is featured under the First to Market section in the Star Wars roundup

Check back soon for a link (hopefully!) to the set.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Limited Edition Box Set – $550

Limited to 3,000 pieces

Good to Know:

You can take your collector’s display to the next level with a Legacy Lightsaber blade.

Sold separately, these attachments connect to the hilt and light up to match the character’s weapon.

More from D23:

There's so much happening at D23 Expo 2022 and we're there to bring it all to you!